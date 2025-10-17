A young Nigerian lady shared a joyful video showing how she and her sister built a house together and became landladies for the first time in their family

The sisters said they broke a long-time family curse, becoming the first women in their father’s lineage to own a house and celebrated the milestone online

Their post quickly went viral on TikTok as many people congratulated them and praised their determination to change their family story

A young Nigerian lady took to social media to celebrate as she and her sister broke a family curse by becoming the first females in their father’s family to build a house and become landlords.

This was contained in a post she shared on her TikTok page.

Lady, sister celebrate as they break family curse

The post shows the lady and her sister standing in front of their new house, proudly showing it off before they both went inside.

The story, shared on her TikTok page, @amafavy_of_lagos, carried a caption that explained the post more clearly.

The caption read:

"I and my sister broke the family curse to become the first females in my dad’s family to become landladies."

The lady went on to share the post on her TikTok page, and many people who came across it have flooded the comment section to share their thoughts and congratulate them.

Reactions as two sisters build house

Nails tech in alakuko noted:

"Congrats. My own will come too."

shoppersniche wrote:

"How una take doam i want me and my sis to win like this."

Kaima said:

"God did he got us all the way !!!! baby sis more to come."

Favorite noted:

"Congratulations but I Dey sell curtains."

Forlarkehmi stressed:

"Congrats bby."

ABEBI noted:

"Congratulations."

chinancydimmasomm shared:

"Congratulations i tap from your grace."

Favour said:

"Congratulations."

Yoruba.Edo Boi noted:

"at 20 she has built such kind of house and everyone is saying congratulations.... tomorrow don't com and insult her ooo since nobody is asking d source."

Big shanny said:

"Congrat my love you did well anyhow e be e no easy at all."

Adaeze Esther stressed:

"This country has made so many people bitter and with some much hate...If you can't say congratulations then jump pass...Nawooh from rcthis country."

Unique treasure|Lagos delivery shared:

"Congratulations baby boo na God dey run am you deserve it and more baby.'

jessegold280 noted:

"Aleast she use for something important , not for material thing ,happy for you."

Suuum! said:

"Congratulations beautiful. May you always be blessed with many more blessings so that we can always celebrate your."

Nigerian man builds massive house in village

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported about a young Nigerian man who showed off the big house he is building in his village. He said people once told him not to bother since his father already had a house there, but he followed his heart and went ahead with the project.

The man shared that he wanted to build something new and modern for his family, and many people online praised him for his courage and hard work.

