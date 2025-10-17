A registered Nigerian nurse has taken to social media to celebrate her acquisition of a new whip abroad

She bought a 2025 Toyota RAV4 LE hybrid version a few weeks after relocating to the United States

Internet users wondered how the nurse managed to pull it off, and she gave a simple reply in the comments section

A Nigerian nurse, known on TikTok as @nurseegooyibo, has celebrated acquiring a new car in the United States.

According to the registered nurse, she bought the car a few weeks after relocating to the US.

A Nigerian nurse buys a car in the United States. Photo Credit: @nurseegooyibo

Source: TikTok

How nurse bought car in weeks

She shared a short video on TikTok, showing when she entered a car dealership to purchase a 2025 Toyota RAV4 LE hybrid version.

The nurse entered the car and gave netizens a brief view of its exterior and interior. She said it is her first car. She wrote:

"Few weeks after relocating to the United States as a registered Nurse from Nigeria, I bought my first car🚘 , 2025 Toyota RAV 4 LE hybrid version."

Netizens were blown away and wondered how she managed to pull it off.

Responding to an inquisitive TikTok user who asked her how she did it, the nurse said:

"Hardwork paid off."

At the time of this report, the nurse's video had garnered over 9k views on the social media platform. People joined her in celebrating the car acquisition.

A Nigerian nurse buys a new car weeks after she moved to the US. Photo Credit: @nurseegooyibo

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Nurse's car purchase triggers mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the nurse's car acquisition below:

Kwaku Royall said:

"How did you do it?"

Mani said:

"Congratssssss! welcome to the US."

sah. said:

"Congrats enjoy US."

Nurse Bright😷💉🩸❤️‍🩹 said:

"Please I’m a Nurse how can I get to US 🥹 I have no supporter that can sponsor my visa but I really wanna travel and and work in US."

Mmeso🩵 said:

"God abeg e be like say na only me remain😩🙏 big Congrats Sis."

osujionyebuchi said:

"Congratulations sis,pls show us the way."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK had bought a tiny car.

Student who relocated to UK buys car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student, named Nicholas Ejiro Ezele, had bought a car nine months after moving to the UK.

Nicholas, who migrated to the UK in September 2021, acquired a black Ford car and couldn't hide his excitement. Flaunting the whip on X (formerly Twitter), the then master's student said he hopes it is the first of many to come.

In a chat with Legit.ng, the Delta state indigene said he was able to acquire the car thanks to his part-time work there. He expressed joy that the car would help him move about. Nicholas, author of the book “immigration to the UK via study route”, currently runs an educational agency where he helps people to migrate to the UK for studies. Internet users celebrated with the new car owner.

Source: Legit.ng