A young Nigerian man has captured the attention of netizens on TikTok with a video showing his newly built bungalow

In a video, he captured the building process of the house from the beginning stage until the house was completed

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app did not hesitate to congratulate him

A young Nigerian man has received accolades on social media after sharing a captivating video of his newly constructed bungalow.

The clip showed the building's transformation from a vacant plot to a magnificent home, leaving many in awe of his achievement.

Nigerian man flaunts fine bungalow he built from scratch. Photo credit: @rose123466w/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man proudly shows off bungalow

The video was shared on TikTok by @rose123466w, who expressed his gratitude to God over the successful building project.

"Just say congratulations. God did," he said.

As the video made its way on TikTok, netizens flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, praising the young man's hard work.

Nigerian man proudly shows off his new bungalow. Photo credit: @rose123466w/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Many were impressed by the property's design and construction, while others wished to own a house some day.

Reactions as man shows off bungalow

TikTok users reacted massively in the comments section of the video.

@Bob somytex said:

"Congratulations more grace and may God remember us too."

@collinsokere540 said:

"Congratulations if you know your God believe in him brother's and sister's."

@{FAMOUS G} said:

"Congratulations I received it before this Year 2025 Endings I must build House Iseeeee iseee iseeeee."

@Adebambo001 said:

"Congratulation, lord please do this for my husband."

@Clara said:

"Congratulations, I pray that uncompleted building will not be our potion."

@QIN$WELL said:

"I'll always congratulations the achiever till be my turn big congratulations to you."

@T.O. ABIOLA commented:

"This is an architect you can trust as well before all congratulation my bruh."

@BETTY said:

"I have used this sound for my shop and my graduation this year, I will still use it in my house, same with my siblings and my man, Amen congratulations stranger?"

@Triple Hands said:

"This year by God grace I will use this sound in my own house amen amen and amen."

@KALLE PRIME reacted:

"Congratulations bro mine is coming I go use this sound bro I go follow build my house this year mine is coming soon."

@OGB currency said:

"Congratulation I pray that my own no go pass me this year amen."

@Dark Skin said:

"Congratulations brotherly I'm Next in Jesus name Amen."

@Jayy said:

"Omgggggg! This looks so stunningg and chic! Ugh this journey has been soo soo beautiful and so inspiring, and I know you are just getting started. Soo super proud of you and all of your hard work."

@𝐀𝐋𝐘𝐒𝐒𝐀 commented:

"I love this for you & I’m claiming it for myself to! Tryna be a part of the hot homeowner club!"

Watch the video here:

Man shows off magnificent bungalow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man expressed his excitement on social media after completing his building project.

In a video, the happy man showed off the design of his new house and revealed that he built it in just five months.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng