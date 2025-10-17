A medical student at Babcock University has shown off her room, located in the school's main campus

Babcock University is a private Nigerian university and is owned and operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nigeria

She showed netizens how she initially received the room, and how she transformed it to her taste, triggering reactions

A student of Babcock University has sent social media users into a frenzy after she flaunted her room.

The medical student disclosed that her room is located on the school's main campus.

A Babcock University student showed the public her room. Photo Credit: @0lamide

Source: TikTok

According to the undergraduate, she was given the room.

She gave TikTok users a view of how the room looked when it was given to her and how she transformed the space.

The medical student bought household items and other things she needed to beautify the room from Yaba market and Temu, an online marketplace.

She bought a new rug, sofa, and other household items. People were impressed by how the student fixed her room, with some saying they would not step out if they had such a room.

The lady did not, however, disclose how much she paid for the room. When asked if a fresher can get such a hostel, she said it is only for 500/600 medical students.

A Babcock University student gives netizens a tour of her room situated on the main campus. Photo Credit: @0lamide

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Babcock University student's hostel room elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Babcock University student's hostel room below:

adzz4trend said:

"Sha remember say na book u go read sha."

UKATU JOHNSON said:

"I went to Babcock for four years never Stayed in a room of two Howwwwwwwwwww now you’re in a room of one howwwwwwww."

𝙲𝚑𝚒𝚘𝚖𝚊 ♡ said:

"I would never leave my room lmao."

Emiliaszn🌸 said:

"The room stickers weren’t bad🥲the pink ones they would have fit too."

Orewiththeclover🍀 said:

"Omg😭❤️. This is so cute. Pls where did you get your sofa from?"

𝓛𝓲𝓵𝓥𝓲𝔁 𝓑𝓐𝓑𝓨🧸💫 said:

"How and why would I ever want to leave my room if my space is this comfortable?!?!"

Softs said:

"You love chewing gums that much!!????"

A🫦 said:

"If I comot for the room make I bend."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported on Babcock University school fees for all courses and how to make payments.

Types of hostels at Babcokc University

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about four types of hostels at Babcock University and their actual cost every semester.

The hostel fees varied depending on the category, with payments structured on a semester and full-year basis. The Classic Plus hostel is the most premium accommodation available, offering enhanced facilities. The full-year accommodation fee for students across all levels stood at ₦564,180.00, while the semester fee was ₦282,090.00.

This pricing remained consistent for 100 Level, 200 Level, 300 Level, 400 Level, and 500 Level students. The next on the list is the Classic hostel. The Classic hostel provided a slightly more affordable alternative, while still ensuring students had comfortable living conditions. The full-year fee amounted to ₦526,568.00, with the semester cost set at ₦263,284.00.

Source: Legit.ng