Babcock University provided students with four distinct hostel options, each designed to cater to different budgetary and comfort needs

Accommodation fees varied depending on the type of hostel chosen, with payments structured on a semester and full-year basis

Understanding these costs helped students make informed decisions about their living arrangements throughout their academic journey

Babcock University offered four types of accommodation options to students, each catering to different needs and budgets.

The hostel fees varied depending on the category, with payments structured on a semester and full-year basis.

4 Types of Hostels at Babcock University and Their Actual Amount Every Semester. Photo credit: Babcock University/X

Source: Twitter

Classic plus hostel fees at Babcock University

The Classic Plus hostel was the most premium accommodation available, offering enhanced facilities.

The full-year accommodation fee for students across all levels stood at ₦564,180.00, while the semester fee was ₦282,090.00.

This pricing remained consistent for 100 Level, 200 Level, 300 Level, 400 Level, and 500 Level students.

Classic hostel fees at Babcock University

The Classic hostel provided a slightly more affordable alternative, while still ensuring students had comfortable living conditions.

The full-year fee amounted to ₦526,568.00, with the semester cost set at ₦263,284.00. Like the Classic Plus hostel, this rate applied uniformly to all levels.

Premium hostel fees at Babcock University

The Premium hostel offered a mid-range housing option, balancing affordability with necessary amenities.

The full-year fee stood at ₦404,398.40, while students paid ₦202,199.20 per semester. This accommodation was available to all students, regardless of their level of study.

Regular hostel fees at Babcock University

The Regular hostel provided the most budget-friendly accommodation for students at Babcock University.

The full-year fee was ₦397,712.00, while the semester charge amounted to ₦198,856.00. This hostel catered to students across all academic levels.

Babcock University ensured that students had a range of hostel choices, allowing them to select an accommodation type that best suited their financial capability and comfort preferences.

4 Types of Hostels at Babcock University and Their Actual Amount Every Semester. Photo credit: Babcock University/X

Source: Facebook

About Babcock University

Babcock University, established in 1999, is one of Nigeria’s pioneering private universities.

Founded by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, it evolved from the Adventist College of West Africa, which began in 1959. The institution offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs across multiple disciplines, including medicine, law, and business.

It emphasizes academic excellence alongside faith-based education. Located in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Babcock University has grown into a reputable institution with a strong focus on leadership and service.

Its curriculum integrates spiritual and professional development, attracting students from across Nigeria and beyond. The university continues to expand its academic offerings and infrastructure.

Babcock University shows most expensive and cheapest courses in 2025

Legit.ng earlier reported that Babcock University in Ilisan-Remo has officially released the school fees for various courses for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The updated fee structure includes charges across different levels of study, with law students paying the highest fees and education programmes being the most affordable.

The latest school fees announcement has revealed that law remains the most expensive course at Babcock University, with 100-level students required to pay ₦2,001,987 for the full academic year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng