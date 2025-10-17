A young Nigerian man has appreciated a White couple for sponsoring his education for years

According to him, they sponsored his education from 100 level to 400 level, and added that they sent him gifts on all his birthdays

His appreciation post elicited mixed reactions on social media, with many wondering how he managed to pull it off

A young man, Adewunmi, has expressed gratitude to a kind White couple who have been providing financially for his education for years.

Adewunmi shared a video call he had with the couple, who are named Donna and Eugene.

A Nigerian man appreciates a kind White couple for sponsoring his education. Photo Credit: @theson_ofekun

Source: TikTok

In the short video call, the couple, who referred to him as their grandson, interacted with him like family.

He showed Donna, whom he calls grandma, a frame of hers he hung in his house.

According to Adewunmi, the couple sponsored him from his first year in school until his final year, adding that they often sent him gifts on his birthdays. He wrote:

"They Sponsored My Education from 100-400💗No birthday has passed without receiving gift from you guys❤️💗8 years in the making ❤️thanks for all you do@Donna#Dotun and Grandpa Eugene."

Adewunmi shaded people who defraud White people. In his words:

"If e reach your turn, scam them..."

On her TikTok wall, the White woman had also posted Adewunmi on a few occasions, referring to him as her grandson.

A young man expresses gratitude to a White couple for all they have done for him. Photo Credit: @theson_ofekun

Source: TikTok

People wondered how Nigerian man did it

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the story below:

BLACK PESSIMIST said:

"Very well said.. Not everything is scam building true and genuine relationships with people pays best."

Ella said:

"This is sweet ....you don't need to scam anyone most of them wants a genuine friendship/relationship."

Eberer🤩chi🥰 said:

"Aww ❤️❤ this is so cute 😍 to watch I bless the day God gave me a man form USA 🇺🇸 they are so friendly."

𝐈𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐬🤎💫 said:

"Grace and good intentions ✌️made it more clean than expectations….🥺😎….not to scame them but to be part of them."

Dml for Damola said:

"I wan receive this kain grace 🙏🏻 either from white or black."

Lumen_xoxo🔝🔱🏳️ said:

"It’s pays to be good. God bless you bro for being real. There are still good people."

saliu said:

"If na this kinda conversation Una dey talk tell us the truth.

"But waitin Una dey talk about and waitin be your aim it's not as if she young ot marry."

Missvee✅ said:

"When u are truthful to them 😩they go all way to help."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a White lady had taken a Nigerian man on a date in the UK.

Lady brings her White lover to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had brought her White partner to Nigeria.

In a viral video, she narrated that she had brought her man to Nigeria for the first time since they began dating. The couple visited various local spots, including a suya spot, where they ate local foods like corn and suya.

The White man also interacted with local boys, popularly known as "agberos" in Nigeria. He appeared to enjoy his stay, and the couple's chemistry was obvious throughout the video as they hung out at different chill spots, including events.

Source: Legit.ng