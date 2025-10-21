VeryDarkMan has reacted to Blord's new Mercedes-Benz S500, which he bought to pass a message to him

The social media critic, in a video, shared proof as he accused Blord of upgrading an old car to a new Benz

VeryDarkMan also shared what Blord should do to prove how wealthy he is, as he insisted the businessman is broke and desperate

Social media personality Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has clapped back at Lincon Williams, better known as Blord, just a few days after the businessman revealed a new Mercedes-Benz S500 he recently acquired.

In a viral video, Blord claimed he purchased the Benz to promote Portable’s diss track, which targets VeryDarkMan.

The purchase added fuel to their ongoing feud, which began after VeryDarkMan accused Blord of fraudulent activity in his business dealings and saw them drag each other over the price of iPhones for days.

In a clip, Blord played Portable’s diss track as he showed off the Mercedes S500.

The video of Blord shading VeryDarkMan in his new Benz is below:

VeryDarkMan makes a claim about Blord's car

In a video on Tuesday, October 21, VeryDarkMan fired back at Blord as he shared a live video of a car dealer confirming the possibility of upgrading a 2007 Mercedes S-class to a 2023 model.

"Considering the kind of person e be, wey e too dey lie, e be like say this boy don go pick one old model carry am go car stand, then the car stand to do like say he buy from them," he said.

VeryDarkMan suggested that Blord's new car might be an upgraded version.

He also asked the businessman to buy a jet to prove to him that he was truly wealthy, as he insisted that Blord was broke and desperate.

"BLORD I see the 2023 Benz when you buy to prove a point to me saying you pass my level. I almost accepted saying you passed me until I called @bebex_global_company_ltd and found out nothing you can do as you’re now desperate. Anyways, as a billionaire, when you try to prove a point to me, just do this one thing and I’ll salute you," VeryDarkMan added in a caption.

The video of VeryDarkMan reacting to Blord's newly acquired Benz is below:

Reactions trail VeryDarkMan's claim

The revelation has stirred reactions as netizens questioned the authenticity of Blord's Benz. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

Plug08066 said:

"Blord covert iPhone XR to iPhone 17, you quickly go rush buy 3 and covert it to iPhone 17, con still give us ur sister contact to order for a cheaper price, now Blord don go buy 2007 car covert am to 2023, Oya buy one too and convert it to 2023."

DonMike_X said:

"Hahaha! Blord really out here doing time travel on cars now? From 2007 to 2023 like it’s just a software update."

dapzinfash said:

"You go dey impress your enemy. Him go push you until you crash. Dey play."

atuba_david reacted:

"Blord posted where he bought the car from, why not go there and make your findings, or challenge Blord to bring the car for forensic analysis to determine if it’s upgraded or not. This one nah jealous abeg, I expected VDM to tell us when his container is entering Nigeria."

dmasterdon2 said:

"If i be Blord i go just buy Private jet today today just to prove to VerydarkMan say i be billionaire for ate years."

Blord bags honourary degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian university awarded Blord a honourary doctorate degree.

The businessman shared pictures as well as clips from a university convocation ceremony.

"I was honoured today with a doctorate degree in science," he wrote in a caption.

