The defence headquarters has clarified that the delay in the payment of ration cash allowance to soldiers is not the fault of field commanders or the military high command

The defence's spokesperson likened the delay to a family setting, where the husband sends money to his wife, but due to system glitches, the spouse may not receive payment from the bank

Over the years, reports of delayed or unpaid allowances have repeatedly surfaced in the Nigerian military, sparking strong concerns about accountability

FCT, Abuja - The defence headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday, October 16, opened up on the recent delay in the payment of ration cash allowances (RCA) to soldiers deployed in various military operations across Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that Nigerian soldiers are currently locked in several battles, from the Boko Haram insurgency to banditry scourge, and Biafra separatists' turmoil.

DHQ clarifies delay in soldiers' allowances

At a press briefing, Markus Kangye, director of defence media operations, attributed the payment delay to technical and financial system glitches, Daily Trust reported. According to him, the delay was not due to negligence or withholding of funds by any senior officer.

Kangye stressed that the welfare of troops remains a top priority for the Nigerian Armed Forces (NAF). The security official assured that every soldier entitled to the allowance would receive payment once the technical hitches were resolved.

The clarification comes as West Africa's largest nation, Nigeria, continues its fight against terrorism.

Television Continental (TVC News) quoted Kangye as saying:

“No field commander will be given money to pay allowances or feed his troops and then refuse to do so. That would be against the morale and operational efficiency of our forces."

Furthermore, Major-General Kangye compared the delay to everyday banking experiences where electronic transfers do not immediately reflect on recipients’ accounts due to network or technical errors.

He explained:

“Yes, there may be a delay of a day or two in some instances because of transaction or system issues. Nothing is perfect, but the important thing is that the allowances will definitely be paid.

“Just like when you send money to your family and it takes a while to reflect, the same thing can happen within the financial system. It does not mean the funds are missing or being withheld."

He, therefore, urged soldiers and the public to avoid misinterpreting such situations as deliberate attempts to deny personnel their entitlements.

