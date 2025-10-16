Anti-Terrorism: Defence Headquarters Open Up on Why Soldiers Are Yet to Get Their Allowances
- The defence headquarters has clarified that the delay in the payment of ration cash allowance to soldiers is not the fault of field commanders or the military high command
- The defence's spokesperson likened the delay to a family setting, where the husband sends money to his wife, but due to system glitches, the spouse may not receive payment from the bank
- Over the years, reports of delayed or unpaid allowances have repeatedly surfaced in the Nigerian military, sparking strong concerns about accountability
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - The defence headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday, October 16, opened up on the recent delay in the payment of ration cash allowances (RCA) to soldiers deployed in various military operations across Nigeria.
Legit.ng reports that Nigerian soldiers are currently locked in several battles, from the Boko Haram insurgency to banditry scourge, and Biafra separatists' turmoil.
DHQ clarifies delay in soldiers' allowances
At a press briefing, Markus Kangye, director of defence media operations, attributed the payment delay to technical and financial system glitches, Daily Trust reported. According to him, the delay was not due to negligence or withholding of funds by any senior officer.
Kangye stressed that the welfare of troops remains a top priority for the Nigerian Armed Forces (NAF). The security official assured that every soldier entitled to the allowance would receive payment once the technical hitches were resolved.
The clarification comes as West Africa's largest nation, Nigeria, continues its fight against terrorism.
Television Continental (TVC News) quoted Kangye as saying:
“No field commander will be given money to pay allowances or feed his troops and then refuse to do so. That would be against the morale and operational efficiency of our forces."
Furthermore, Major-General Kangye compared the delay to everyday banking experiences where electronic transfers do not immediately reflect on recipients’ accounts due to network or technical errors.
He explained:
“Yes, there may be a delay of a day or two in some instances because of transaction or system issues. Nothing is perfect, but the important thing is that the allowances will definitely be paid.
“Just like when you send money to your family and it takes a while to reflect, the same thing can happen within the financial system. It does not mean the funds are missing or being withheld."
He, therefore, urged soldiers and the public to avoid misinterpreting such situations as deliberate attempts to deny personnel their entitlements.
Read more on defence headquarters:
- "What do you mean?" Military breaks silence as Amnesty International says 1,844 killed in southeast
- Bello Turji: Has wanted bandit leader finally surrendered? Defence headquarters speaks
- Nigerian military speaks on ransom coordination, payment by army generals for ex-NYSC DG’s release
- Soldier who reportedly sneaked out to attend party killed in Anambra
Army chief hailed over troops's welfare
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a coalition of civil society unions, the Campaign Against Injustice (CAI), applauded the chief of army staff (COAS), General Olufemi Oluyede, for 'prioritising the welfare of Nigerian troops'.
In a statement, the convener, Abbey Jolaosho, said a recent initiative by the army chief reflects his determination to confront the country’s security challenges decisively.
The coalition urged Nigerians to lend support to the military, noting that countering insurgency cannot be left to the Army alone.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.