An InDrive driver who went viral after a passenger accused him of plotting with robbers has broken his silence

He shared his part of the story and what happened during the ride, which led to the passenger accusing him of plotting with robbers

Many reacted as he opened up about how inDrive handled the case, sparking mixed reactions from netizens

An InDrive driver, James Oluwatosin, who a passenger accused of plotting with robbers, has shared his side of the story.

It all started when an X user, @Big_Itohan, shared a screenshot showing the man’s ID and alleging that he plotted with robbers to rob her during a ride.

An InDrive driver accused of plotting with robbers shares his side of the story. Photo: X/@JustPaul332117, @Big_Itohan

Source: Twitter

Her post read:

“If you order a ride and you see him, please cancel. He’ll pretend something is wrong with his car and park so his gang can rob you.

“All of his door handles except the driver’s side are broken. You can’t get out. I literally had to climb out through the driver’s side while he was pretending to fix the light and was on a call.”

Her tweet went viral, garnering over 5.5 million views, with the man’s face and a disclaimer message about him being reshared.

The lady’s warning about the man was shared on WhatsApp status, X, TikTok, and other social media platforms.

InDrive driver speaks about allegations

As the InDrive driver’s image trended, he came online to share his side of the story about what happened.

In an X video by @JustPaul332117, the man spoke about the incident and accused the lady of framing him.

He explained how his car broke down and touts came to demand money from him, only for the lady to intervene in the discussion and start negotiating with the touts.

An inDriver driver goes viral after a passenger accused him of plotting with robbers. Photo: @JustPaul332117

Source: Twitter

According to the driver, she ended up transferring N8,000 to the touts, and the man drove her and her friend to their destination.

The man added:

“I’m here to defend myself. All that is flying up and down is a lie and I’ve never engaged in such activity. What pained me most is that inDrive didn’t ask me deep questions.

“I didn’t even imagine that somebody reported that case and that’s why I just told them that car broke down, I fixed it and dropped them at their destination. The next thing, when i was hearing thai thing was flying, just to go and log in into my app to complain, I saw that they have blocked me. How can they do that?”

Watch his videos below:

Source: Legit.ng