A Nigerian businesswoman shared what transpired when she interviewed a jobseeker for the position of her driver.

She shared how he responded to the first question she asked and how the interview was concluded.

Lady shares reasons for not hiring man she interviewed for driver position. Photo: @imoteda

In a tweet by @imoteda on X, the lady said she had already discussed salary and accommodation with him, but something he did made her not hire him.

She said his demeanour changed when she said she would ask “oga” after he enquired about something.

The tweet read:

“Yesteday I interviewd a potential driver. He came in, I asked if he would like water, he said "ofcourse". I got him a glass of water and we started the interview. All through I felt ill at ease but he didn't say anything wrong per se so I figured I was just being somehow.

“I'm used to having a ton of staff deferring to me so I thought maybe that's what it was. I showed him his potential accommodation and then gave him a start date. I confirmed he knew the salary and then he asked if it came with feeding and I said I hadn't actually thought of that.

“So I'll discuss it with oga and get back to him. Now it's important to note that @Toni_hime and I refer to ourselves as oga with domestic staff cause none of us wants to really be asked too many questions lol. So to the people Toni deals with more, I am oga and to the people I deal with Toni is oga.

“Anyways, as soon as I said I'll discuss with oga, this guy sat up. I then belated realized what had bothered me. His posture was super informal. He was slouched. His answers were casual. It didn't feel like an interview at all.

“I might have hired him regardless but the fact that his entire demeanor changed when I mentioned an imaginary oga, whom I assume he thought was a man, tells me that I cannot work with him. That casual misogyny is definitely there and I almost gaslit myself into missing it.”

Woman who interview man shared why she didn't give him a driving job. Photo: @imoteda

Reactions trail driver’s interview experience

@Chiivie_ said:

"Before shepteri twitter finds your tweet, I just want you to know your intuition was right and even the “of course” made me raise my eyebrows."

@OkahEwahEdede said:

“I should probably fire all the women working for me because I get this "of course" response a lot of times from them. Aunty, it was all in your head.”

@Wemmy0500 said:

"Just hire a female driver. You will understand each other better. You can as well help close the gender gap in Nigeria transportation industry."

