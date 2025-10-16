InDrive has responded to allegations that one of its drivers conspired with thugs to rob a passenger in Lagos

The passenger claimed that the driver pretended his car had a mechanical fault and stopped to fix the issue

Nigerians have reacted to the allegations, prompting the police to get involved in the case and invite all parties for questioning

Ride-hailing company InDrive has released a statement after a passenger alleged that one of its drivers, James Oluwatosin, conspired with thugs to rob her of N8,000 during a trip.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, October 12, has gone viral after the passenger warned Nigerians to avoid the driver, sparking renewed concerns about passenger safety in Nigeria’s fast-growing e-hailing industry.

The passenger, who goes by the X handle @Big_Itohan, shared screenshots of the booked ride alongside her experience.

She wrote:

“If you order a ride and you see him, please cancel. He will pretend something is wrong with his car and park so his gang can rob you.”

The post quickly went viral across social media, prompting widespread reactions from Nigerians.

When some Nigerians questioned the veracity of her claims, she added:

“All of his door handles except the driver’s side are broken. You can’t get out. I literally had to climb out through the driver’s side while he was pretending to fix the light and was on a call.”

Driver speaks on allegation

In response, the driver, James Oluwatosin, denied the allegations in a detailed video statement circulating on social media.

He explained that his car genuinely broke down near the Ilupeju pedestrian bridge, forcing him to pull into a nearby street for safety.

Oluwatosin claimed that after he parked, two men appeared and demanded N20,000 from him. While he tried to fix his vehicle, he said, the passenger began speaking with the men and negotiated a lower amount.

He said:

“That was how the guy left me and went to her.

“He told her to give N15,000. She said N15,000 is too much, that she’ll give N4,000. They later agreed to N8,000, which she transferred to them.”

He added that he later completed the trip, dropping one of the passengers off before continuing to Mafoluku, Oshodi.

The driver added:

“She even paid my fare separately when we got to her house. She didn’t complain or say anything until the next day when I saw my face online.”

Responding, the passenger rejected Oluwatosin’s explanation and suggested taking the matter to the police.

She wrote:

“Can we both settle this at the station since I am lying?”

InDrive Responds

In a response on Thursday, October 16, InDrive said it is conducting a comprehensive review of the incident.

The company said:

“We’ve reviewed the case and found no inconsistencies in the driver’s version. The review continues as we’re still trying to reach the passenger. We remain committed to ensuring fairness and safety for everyone."

Nigerian police wade in

Meanwhile, the Nigerian police have invited all parties involved for a resolution.

Abimbola Adebisi, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) wrote on X:

"The Lagos State Police Command is aware of the widely circulated post and is inviting the concerned parties to come forward. The parties may reach out to me via call or WhatsApp on 09055390070 for a direct link-up."

