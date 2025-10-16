A man who is a member of the US Military has cried out after his father and mother were detained by ICE

The Marine officer said that after the detention, his father was eventually deported despite having lived in the US for 30 years

According to the story, the parents of the Marine officer were arrested while visiting his sister at Camp Pendleton in California

A young man who is a serving member of the US military has cried out after his parents were detained by ICE.

According to the story, the man's parents were rounded up by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Esteban Rios and Luisa Rodriguez were picked up by immigration agents at Camp Pendleton in California.

They went to the West Coast base to pick up their pregnant daughter, Ashley, and her husband.

Their son, Steve Rios, who is also a Marine, said his parents were stopped at the gate by ICE agents and that they were later detained.

They were later released with ankle monitors and picked up by their son. However, the New York Post reports that they were instructed to check in with ICE later in the week.

Later in the week, Rios drove them to their immigration check-in and had to wait for hours as his parents were detained again.

Rios said:

“I just kept on looking at my parents. I didn’t know if it would be the last time I’d see them."

He noted that his father was wearing a red shirt with the inscription “Proud dad of a US Marine."

He recalled what his father said before the detention, as the man insisted he would be fine.

Rios recalled:

“He said, ‘Yeah, this is my lucky shirt, so we’ll be fine."

His parents were later transfered to the Otay Mesa Detention Centre, and his father was subsequently deported.

According to Rios, his parents relocated to America from Mexico 30 years ago.

He insisted that his parents are hardworking and that they have no criminal records. Rios said he joined the Marines to make his parents proud.

His words:

“It was just making them proud, right? I’ve seen all the struggles they’ve gone through,” Rios said. “The least I could do, right, and serve this country and try to, you know, put some time in. I don’t think amounts to what they’ve done.”

Ashley, Rios' younger sister, was heartbroken after hearing the fate that befell her parents.

Ashley, who is pregnant, said:

“My brother texted me that they got stopped. And as soon as I heard that, I just started bawling. It’s just hard because you just want to hear your parents’ voices and know everything will be OK. I’d always want my mom in that delivery room and everything, so it’s hard not to think about them.”

The Trump administration has widened its immigration crackdown since taking office.

ICE was quoted by NBC7 as saying:

“All aliens in violation of U.S. immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States, regardless of nationality."

Former US soldier's son deported from America

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man who was born to a US soldier had been deported from the country by the administration of President Donald Trump.

The man, identified as Jermaine Thomas, was born to a US citizen serving in the US Army based in Germany.

His father is originally from Jamaica, while his mother was born in Kenya, but he has now been shipped to Jamaica.

