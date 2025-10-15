Romelu Lukaku, Brother Explain Why They Cannot Be at Father’s Funeral

Romelu Lukaku and his brother will not attend their father's funeral as they release a joint statement

Their dad, Roger, passed away in DR Congo, and efforts to repatriate his body to Belgium have been futile

Lukaku and his brother disclosed that the funeral was planned, but certain decisions in Africa have disrupted everything

Romelu Lukaku and his brother Jordan have announced that they will not attend the funeral of their late father, Roger.

Their beloved dad passed away in the DR Congo capital of Kinshasa, and efforts to repatriate his body to Europe have been futile.

Romelu and his brother were born in Antwerp, Belgium, to Congolese parents, but the pair opted to play for the European nation.

Romelu Lukaku and his brother Jordan will not attend the funeral of their father. Photo: VI Images.

On the other hand, their dad played as a striker for Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) and spent most of his career in Belgium at various clubs until retirement in 2007, per Football Italia.

Roger died in Congo at the age of 58, and his sons have alleged extortion in a bid to bring back his body for burial.

In a joint statement on social media, the Napoli striker and his brother expressed heartbreak that they would not be in attendance when their father is laid to rest.

It reads via Instagram:

"As you may know we planned to have the funeral this Friday but because of certain decisions being made in Kinshasa will the funeral take place over there.

"Our dad passed away on the 28 of September and we as Brothers tried everything to bring his corpse back to Europe but we felt that we were being extorted by some people…

"If our father was here today he wouldn’t accept it. It breaks our soul for us to not put our father to rest. But some people didn’t want it.

"We understand know why our dad used to keep us away from a lot of people. God bless your soul."

Meanwhile, well-wishers have taken to the comment section of the post to console the stars.

johanceuppens said:

"Wishing you both a lot of strength during this difficult time. Losing a father is already a deep pain, and not being able to say goodbye the way you hoped makes it even harder.

"May his soul rest in peace, and may you find the strength and peace he would have wanted for you!"

yorahh added:

"Sending you and your family my condolences."

kfc.volharding.wintam posited:

"This is so disrespectful to his children, these people who tried to extord you will answer to God! I wish you, Jordan , dzmily and friends as much strenght as possible!"

medhymalanda wrote:

"May God open the doors of heaven for his soul and bring peace to the family, in Jesus’ name."

Romelu Lukaku and his brother will miss their father's funeral. Photo: Giuseppe Bellini.

Lukaku suffers injury

Legit.ng earlier reported that Napoli confirmed in an official statement that Romelu Lukaku suffered a high-grade injury to the rectus femoris muscle in his left thigh and will require surgery.

The initial timeline for his recovery is set at three months, and he is not expected to be in action until 2026.

