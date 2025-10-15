One of Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai’s sons has broken his silence after his father’s death was made public online

Daniel Uma, one of the sons of Rev. Uma Ukpai, has broken his silence since the death of his father.

Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev Uma Ukpai, passed away at the age of 80.

Rev. Uma Ukpai’s Son Breaks Silence on Father’s Death in Emotional Instagram Post, People React

Dr Ukpai, known for his widespread crusades and peculiar way of preaching, was highly loved by his followers.

Though he was confirmed to have died on October 6, his death was only made public on October 13, 2025.

Uma Ukpai’s son speaks on father’s death

On his Instagram page, @ukdaniels_uma, the son of the renowned evangelist described his father’s death as a challenging period.

He appreciated the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, who came to pay the family a condolence visit.

His Instagram post read:

“The Governor’s visit was a blessing! Thank you for taking out time to comfort our family. Leadership with compassion! Thank you, Governor, for visiting our home during this challenging time #Blessed #Appreciation @pastorumoeno thank you sir I’m grateful.”

See the post below:

Reactions trail Uma Ukpai's son Instagram post

@Lawrence_deconvenant said:

"The Lords hand is upon you brother."

@True_diamondmichael said:

"Definitely,Leadership with compassion

@_wanyioma said:

"You’re so strong pastor Emeka, my family was soo blessed by daddy every single time . can’t believe we’ve lost our DADDY. Happy he’s flying with the angels and watching over us. May God continue to strengthen mommy and the family"

@Icon_02

"My deepest condolences brother. May God grant you and your family strength."

@Etienesolomon said:

"Goodbye Daddy Uma. Fathers are going one after the other, Mantles are hanging; I won't miss out. Lord, I will make an impact in my own generation."

@cute_domdom said:

"my heartfelt condolences. May God strengthen your whole family."

