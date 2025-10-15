A Nigerian man who worked as a music instrumentalist for the late Evangelist Uma Ukpai shared his experience with the man of God

According to the man, before the cleric passed on, he had a premonition that the man of God might be called to glory

He said he shared the premonition with his friend when he visited Uyo, but they didn't want to believe it would happen soon

A Nigerian man has joined others to mourn the death of Evangelist Uma Ukpai, who died on Monday, October 13, 2025.

The man knew Uma Ukpai up close and also had the opportunity to work with the Uyo-based preacher.

In his Facebook post, Anani Binaebilayefa Newton said he was privileged to have played instruments for Uma.

However, he also said he had a premonition that the man of God would be called home to glory, shortly before the sad event occurred.

His words:

"During my last visit to Uyo in June 2025, I met the bassist that plays for Dr Rev Uma Ukpai. We got talking about happenings around some recent event that happened with the musicians on daddy’s last visit at FLCC, and something in my spirit opened up, and I told him “I have a strong feeling that daddy would be called by God very soon” he too confirmed my conviction but didn’t want to accept it, not me coming on here today seeing pictures of Rev Dr Uma Ukpai has been called to Glory."

Binaebilayefa said Uma's passing did not call for too much mourning because he believes the man of God simply transitioned to glory.

He said:

"Well, for me this is not something to mourn or be sorrowful, cos this is an eternal rest for a soldier, like Apostle Paul said in 2 TIMOTHY 4:7 “I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."

The man he used to play as an instrumentalist for the man of God while he ministered on stage during his numerous crusades.

He said:

"Indeed a man has fought a good fight and he really kept the faith and a crown will be laid on him where he will be told, welcome thou good and faithful servant, enter into my REST. A patriarch and a Gatekeeper has gone to be with the Lord! This is personal for me because for years from 2006 I first encountered him in the Bayelsa one million man crusade when I was privileged to be on stage to play for him, and all my stay in FLCC where I was also privileged to make a VOICE OVER PROFILE for God’s servant., and also other blessings and Favour God set me up to receive through Dr Rev Uma Ukpai."

Adeboye shares how Uma Ukpai inspired him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the RCCG disclosed that Rev. Uma Ukpai, a renowned gospel evangelist, inspired him when he lost his son.

Adeboye recalled that he spoke with his son on a Sunday night before he was told that he died on Tuesday and he was to preach on Friday.

The RCCG GO said he was to be down with the incident, but he recalled that Ukpai lost two children and he was still serving God strongly.

