The marriage introduction video of late army officer Lt. Samson Haruna and his wife has surfaced online days after he was allegedly set ablaze and died as a result.

This comes from a video made available on a popular social media platform and uploaded by his wife.

The video shows the marriage introduction ceremony and captures the couple just months before his passing.

Samson Haruna and wife’s clip trends online

Legit.ng had previously reported that the army officer passed away following an incident in which it was alleged his wife set him ablaze, though military authorities are still conducting an investigation to determine the truth.

Amid this, the video of the late military officer and his wife has resurfaced on the internet.

According to the clip shared by his wife via her media page @rhetie0 on TikTok, it shows Lt. Haruna and his wife being formally introduced ahead of their main wedding ceremony.

During the marriage introduction, Lt. Haruna is seen sitting outside while a few individuals observe the event as it unfolds.

Seconds into the video, the bride is brought out with her face covered, accompanied by a woman carrying a plastic bag used to collect certain items that were not disclosed in the video.

Marriage introduction video of late Lt. Samson Haruna and wife resurfaces. Photo source: Tiktok/@rhetie0

Source: TikTok

The footage also captures the moment Lt. Samson Haruna and his wife sat together and took videos after the conclusion of the ceremony.

After being shared online, the video quickly attracted attention, with many users flooding the comment section to share their thoughts.

October_10 noted:

"God will continue blessing your marriage."

BLACKLIQUID wrote:

"God bless your marriage my best sis."

boss lady shared:

"Hhmmm something is not just right."

Masoyiya said:

"Wetin really went wrong that lead to what am seeing online."

Emmanuel stated:

"Always missing you."

Derby Ohagwam wrote:

"Is this what u promised? are u better now?"

cherry skella said:

"You for no marry this young innocent man u just killed him for no reason."

Friend of late Lt. Haruna shares heartbreaking questions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a close friend of the late army officer, Lt. Haruna Samson, shared a deeply emotional post on social media just days after his tragic death. Identified as Edelquinn C. Akighir, she expressed profound grief and confusion over how the promising life of her friend ended so suddenly, asking two key questions: what went wrong and why his story was cut short.

In her heartfelt message, she described how Haruna had just started writing a beautiful life story, referencing his marriage and future plans, only for it to be tragically interrupted. She also prayed for strength and peace for his family and loved ones, highlighting how deeply his passing had affected everyone who knew him.

