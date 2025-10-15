A video of late Lt. Samson Haruna being praised by his wife has resurfaced online, trending days after his alleged death and sparking reactions from social media users

The clip shows his wife showering him with affectionate words and calling him her love and alpha male just weeks after their marriage

The video has gained renewed attention amid reports of his death and ongoing investigations, while many friends and colleagues continue to mourn and share memories of him

A video of late Lt. Samson Haruna, a Nigerian army officer, with his wife showering him with praise has trended online days after he was allegedly set ablaze.

This comes amid several reports that he was allegedly set ablaze by his wife. While authorities have not confirmed her direct involvement in his death, speculation continues online.

Wife’s video praising late Lt. Samson Haruna resurfaces. Photo source: Tiktok/rhetie0

Source: TikTok

Late Lt. Samson Haruna praised by wife

After the death of Lt. Samson Haruna, many of his friends and colleagues have taken to social media to mourn him, sharing memories from their time together and their days at university.

Amid this, a video of late Lt. Samson Haruna and his wife has resurfaced on social media, showing her praising him with heartfelt words.

According to the video, shared by his wife via her page @rhetie0 on TikTok, she referred to him as her love and her heart. The video was originally posted on April 20, 2025, just weeks after their marriage.

The clip shows her speaking fondly of him, calling him her love, her man, her armour, and several other affectionate titles. Her statement read:

"My man, the absolute love of my life, my alpha male, love of my whole heart, my ray of sunshine, my daily dose of happiness."

Video of late army officer being praised by wife resurfaces online. Photo source: Tiktok/rhetie0

Source: TikTok

Just months later, Lt. Samson Haruna was confirmed dead by several reports. It was initially alleged that his wife set him ablaze, but the army has not confirmed this and is conducting an investigation to reveal the actual cause of his death.

The video has since gone viral again, just days after his passing. Many individuals also reacted to the TikTok post after she shared the romantic clip following their marriage.

Reactions as video of late army official trends

Abarandu1010 stated:

"Make him go outside duty or course first."

@Doo said:

"is hardly you see soldiers wearing Ring first time seeing if not all of them no the marry when you meet them. tell him not to remove it after here."

tasleemahaliyu shared:

"Where una dey see this kain love?"

bethan wrote:

"Madam show us his face, I Dey find my husband."

Balkisu Ibrahim said:

"See love may Almighty GOD bless your home."

Vendas wrote:

"hmmmm this kind hipping if this man no get work for just one month you go still the call all this names?"

user4561201016721 stressed:

"Madam hope is not the DG NYSC that am dying for ba."

queenblessing8566 noted:

"I wish to be in true love like this."

queenpromise2025 wrote:

"Bby rub am for our face ..since this year we neva even breathe fresh air oo."

Cynthia added:

"Chai! Suffocate us with love ooo... God keep him, bless him and protect him, Amen."

Leeha’s Kitchen noted:

"See love abheg, ku bini bashin videon nan, May the lord continue to bless your home."

Peace Koplama stressed:

"Since January 1st 2024 singles not breathe."

Blessing Karaye Terhemen shared:

"Then what suddenly happened? chai social media no be real life."

StanleyEze wrote:

"So like this now, u don born ur daily dose of happiness."

Pharm Aisha Abbas said:

"Hype your property.. May Allah continue to give you peace and happiness..Tell them if you are not married to a military man, forget it you aren't married yet."

Neighbor of late Lt. Haruna pleads for peace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Emelda Gilbert Onah, a Nigerian woman who lived next door to the late Lieutenant Samson Haruna, made an emotional plea to the public. According to her post on Facebook, she asked people to stop tagging her in posts about the officer’s death, explaining that seeing constant updates and tributes on her timeline was making it almost impossible for her to process the loss.

Emelda described how she and Haruna had been close friends and neighbors during their time at the University of Jos, and how his sudden death left her in shock and struggling to grieve privately. She urged the public to give her space, writing that she was still in denial and needed time to mourn in peace.

Source: Legit.ng