The wife of late Army Officer Lieutenant Samson Haruna has reportedly broken her silence on his tragic death

In an alleged audio recording, she claimed the fire that led to his death was a terrible accident and not deliberate

According to her, the fire started when her husband accidentally kicked a gallon of fuel during a dispute

An update has surfaced online regarding the tragic case of Lieutenant Samson Haruna, the Army Officer who lost his life in a fire incident.

His wife, who is currently in police custody, reportedly released an audio recording about her husband's death.

Late Army Officer Haruna's wife reportedly speaks about her husband's demise. Photo credit: City News.

Source: UGC

Wife of army officer breaks silence

According to a video shared by @AriseNewsOfficial on Instagram, Mrs. Haruna attributed the fire to a terrible accident.

She claimed that the incident occurred on September 22nd when her husband accidentally kicked a gallon of fuel during an altercation, causing it to spill and subsequently ignite.

Mrs. Haruna alleged that her husband had a history of domestic violence, recounting an incident where she suffered a miscarriage as a result of physical abuse.

However, she maintained that the fire outbreak was not intentional.

In the alleged recording, Mrs. Haruna stated that her husband's death was caused by a terrible accident and not a deliberate act.

Late Army Officer Haruna's wife breaks silence about her husband's death. Photo credit: City News.

Source: TikTok

She also spoke about his last moments before his death, stating that Lieutenant Haruna, while on his hospital bed at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, allegedly begged her to visit and pleaded with authorities to drop the case, admitting that the fire was accidental.

Lieutenant Haruna's death occurred before he could recover from his injuries, leaving many in pain.

Reactions as army officer's wife breaks silence

Nigerians reacted to the update in the comments section.

Sir_gee7 said:

"Lawyers are there to tell her with what to say. Military officers especially Army hardly hit their wife or girlfriend regardless of situation. If Nigeria had invested in talent hunt this wouldn’t happen. The wife would’ve been identified to have the military persona so to engage in the Sambisa instead of the husband. May his soul rest in peace."

Thegeniusdr_ wrote:

"If na woman die for man hand in this incident, and she comes with this rebuttal, will we believed him? By now activist go don many on this matter. As a man, the solution to a troublesome wife is RUN."

Eze2093 said:

"I don't believe this story, because if she is innocent she will still in shock and she will not have time for audio recording."

Mosadijesu_o said:

"I refuse to talk."

Demanajazz added:

"First of all, at what point did the cover of gallon containing the fuel opened? As she claimed that, her husband mistakenly kicked the gallon while in the store, was the force that much to open the cover? She also alleged that her late husband was holding a lighter. Was he stupid enough to light up himself since she claimed he was in the store and kicked the gallon. It’s unfortunate that the dea…d can’t speak… So sad."

See the post below:

Man dies after wedding night

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 75-year-old man from Kuchhmuchh village, Uttar Pradesh, died unexpectedly the morning after marrying a 35-year-old woman, leaving his family and community in pain.

Despite warnings from relatives, the elderly man went ahead with a court wedding, spending the night with his much younger bride before suffering a sudden health crisis.

Source: Legit.ng