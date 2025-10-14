A Nigerian man has taken to Facebook to mourn the passing of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, recalling his unforgettable encounter with the late evangelist months before his death

A Nigerian man has taken to his Facebook page to mourn the late Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, while also sharing what happened to his body the moment the man of God shook his hand.

He shared the post on his Facebook page, and it has since garnered widespread attention.

Man shares touching encounter with Rev. Uma Ukpai

His post comes amid the nation’s mourning of the notable pastor, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, who passed away shortly after his birthday.

The pastor, who died at the age of 80, is remembered for the significant impact he had on many lives through his ministry in Akwa Ibom.

As the public continues to grieve his death, a Nigerian man shared pictures of himself with the pastor on Facebook, alongside the three questions Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai asked him during their meeting months ago.

According to the individual, identified by his Facebook username as David Akubueze Ikonne, the Lord directed his steps to meet Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai months earlier.

The pictures he shared support his account, showing him alongside the pastor.

Speaking about their meeting, he revealed that he was asked some questions by the man of God.

While highlighting these three questions, he also mentioned that Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai asked him additional personal questions, in the manner of a father speaking to his son.

His statement reads:

"A few months ago, the Lord ordered my steps to Uyo, where I met Papa, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai. Daddy asked me my name, my age, and if I am married. I said no. He asked me other questions, like a father asking his son."

He went on to describe the moment he held the pastor’s hand and experienced something extraordinary:

"I answered all. Daddy said to me, ‘Hold my hand.’ I held him, and the cold sensation I felt was supernatural. He prayed for me and said among other things, ‘Father behold your son, bless him, make him great, help him, give him a good wife.’"

He added that he had earlier met the pastor’s son, who told him that Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai was usually not available to see people on Mondays. Despite this, he was fortunate to meet the man of God.

He continued:

"Just before I met him, the most surprising thing was that according to his son, he said to me, ‘Daddy doesn’t see people on Mondays, only Tuesdays.’ Yet, by God’s grace, I was granted the privilege to meet him. After the prayer, I went inside the auditorium and wept, asking God to raise up a generation to take over from this great man. Little did I know that it was a farewell prayer."

"I had only seen him once before, at a meeting in RCCG Railway Aba during a crusade years ago. Though I had heard about him, I never felt the need to get close. But that faithful July, like Saul seeking his father’s sheep and finding Prophet Samuel, God led me to him while I was in Uyo for my elder brother. That was the divine drop only God can give. Today, the saint has gone to be with the Lord."

He concluded:

"I love you, Daddy! Thank you. You were a man who lived with the Spirit of faith and power. My generation will not forget you. I am fulfilled to have seen you hold my hand and tell God, ‘Who helped you, help him.’ I am sure the prayer is already working in my life. Thank you, Sir."

As he shared the post online amid the nation’s mourning, many individuals flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts and pay tribute.

Reactions as man recall shaking Uma Ukpai

Igbokwe Charles added:

"Rest in peace Daddy, a revivalist. I remember answering alter call at umule scripture union after your powerful soul touching ministration, the soul you won for God is still in faith. Ga nke oma. Adieu and fair thee well Daddy."

Soona Ubani wrote

"Chai may his gentle soul rest in perfect peace Amen."

Stella Chinenyenwa noted

"Chaii...May his soul rest in peace Amen."

Obinna Kingstly shared:

"Waoooo.This is a great impartation."

Constance Obi said:

"May his soul rest on the Bossom of the Lord."

