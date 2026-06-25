Uri Geller has responded to a Ghanaian spiritualist’s claim involving England captain Harry Kane ahead of the World Cup clash

The famous psychic has made a surprising claim about stopping the alleged spiritual attack on the striker

Nana Kwaku Bonsam’s earlier comments about Kane have sparked attention before the Ghana-England encounter

Israeli-British illusionist, magician, and self-proclaimed psychic Uri Geller has reacted to Ghanaian witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam’s claim that he would use spiritual powers against England captain Harry Kane ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup meeting between Ghana and England.

A strange World Cup controversy grows after Uri Geller says Nana Kwaku Bonsam cannot affect Harry Kane. Photo: askghmedia, weloveghana042

Source: Twitter

Geller claimed he had stopped the alleged curse and told Bonsam that his own powers were stronger.

A video shared by AskGhanaMedia on X on Thursday, June 25, showed Geller responding to the Ghanaian spiritualist’s comments.

In the video, Geller directly addressed Bonsam, saying:

“You’re a witch doctor, and you said you cursed Harry Kane. No, you won’t, because my powers are more powerful than yours, if at all you have any. You are cancelled. You won’t be able to do anything.”

Geller’s comments came after Nana Kwaku Bonsam, a Ghanaian witch doctor known as the “Devil of Wednesday,” claimed he was working to stop Kane from making an impact when England faced Ghana at the World Cup.

Ghanaian witch doctor targets Harry Kane

Bonsam had said he was using his spiritual powers to help Ghana overcome England, but claimed he did not want to cause serious harm to the Bayern Munich striker.

“I am working on Harry Kane. I have shown what I am capable of before, so I know what work I must do to stop him,” Bonsam was quoted as saying.

Uri Geller claims he cancelled an alleged curse placed on England captain Harry Kane ahead of Ghana clash. Photo: gusholderhaber

Source: Getty Images

He also claimed he was not seeking to injure Kane, saying his aim was only to prevent the England captain from influencing the match.

The Ghanaian spiritualist had previously claimed responsibility for Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury before Portugal’s 2014 World Cup match against Ghana, a claim that drew attention ahead of the tournament.

England and Ghana World Cup battle

The comments came before the highly anticipated World Cup clash between the Three Lions and the Black Stars.

The Black Stars held the Three Lions in a 0-0 draw played at Boston Stadium, in Massachusetts, the United States on Tuesday, June 23.

The African giants have progressed to the Round of 32, joining the Pharaohs of Egypt with a match to spare.

Watch the clip below:

Ghana fans link Kane’s struggles to ‘curse’

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ghana held England to a goalless draw at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as fans revived Nana Kwaku Bonsam’s claim about stopping Harry Kane before the match.

The Ghanaian spiritualist had said he was working on limiting Kane’s impact, and supporters later joked that his prediction came true after the England captain struggled.

Kane recorded a quiet outing, while Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare credited teamwork and determination for the result that kept the Black Stars’ knockout hopes alive.

Source: Legit.ng