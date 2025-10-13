A Nigerian lady said she is from the same village as the late Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai, who passed away at the age of 80

She said she considers it a privilege to come from the same village as the respected preacher

She also shared one of the things Uma Ukpai used to do in their village every January when he was alive

A Nigerian lady has reacted to the death of popular evangelist, Revered Dr Uma Ukpai.

As soon as she heard of the passage of the preacher, the lady made a post on Facebook to mourn him.

Lady says Reverend Uma Ukpai used to organise a village get together every January. Photo credit: Facebook/Chinyere Uzy and Uma Ukpai.

In her post, Chinyere Uzy said she is from the same village as the late preacher who was known for his crusades.

Chinyere said the preacher used to bring everyone together in the village every January.

She said:

"Being privileged to come from the same locality as Rev. Dr Uma UKPAI, he organises an annual crusade in the village every 1st of January, bringing us together to worship God. This tradition has been constant since I was born till now. People come back to the village for New Year celebration just to attend this crusade and this song ' Onu'm juru na Ekele' (my mouth is full of praises)is the highlight. The crusade is never complete without this song. He is often heard singing 'Onu'm Juru na Ekele'. (My mouth is full of praises) at every gathering."

Chinyere described the late Uma Ukpai as a true preacher who knew how to worship God with a heart full of gratitude.

Her words:

"A true worshiper of God. A man that knows how to worship God. A heart of gratitude. Rest in Power, Rev Dr. Uma UKPAI. You will be greatly missed Daddy."

Nigerians mourn the death of Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai. Photo credit: Facebook/Uma Ukpai.

Nigerians react as Uma Ukpai dies

Ilesanmi Moses Abbey said:

"Jesus Christ! Just yesterday, I was thinking and planning to call your secretary. Like I was in a dream. Jesus."

Emmanuel Eze said:

"He preached to millions under the open sky, long before 'going viral' required a data plan. A true apostle of the analogue age. He didn't build a megachurch; he built a movement, he built altars in open fields. He didn't gather a crowd; he commanded an army of prayer warriors."

Nkechinyere Okafor Paul said:

"Chai dady o! Who will teach me those Akwa Ibom song? You don't waste time to reply my prayer request, daddy. Oh boo."

John Azia said:

"O yes, a great soldier returns to his commander-in-chief. Good night daddy."

Chidum Nkpume said:

"The General has transit from Time to Enternity. Heavens rejoice while earth cries.."

Umoh Inemesit Peter said:

"A complete circle of life well attained...Sleep well."

Uwho Albert Okwuchukwu said:

"Generals are leaving, but are generals coming?"

Tukeye Bridget said:

"The man who came, saw and conquered."

Ntor Oke said:

"Sleep on God's general, the ultimate promotion, Earth loss, Heaven gains."

Lady shares encounter with late Uma Ukpai

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady said she attended late Uma Ukpai's crusade.

According to her, the late preacher led her to Christ in 1984.

She said the crusade, which she will never forget, happened in Aba.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng