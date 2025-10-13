A friend of the late army officer, Lt. Samson Haruna, revealed that his wife compelled him to attend the couple’s wedding, a decision he now regrets following the officer’s tragic death

The friend, identified as Michael Odu, expressed deep pain over the incident, sharing how shocking it was that the same woman who urged him to attend the wedding is now being accused of causing her husband’s death

His emotional Facebook post has drawn strong reactions online, as many sympathized with his grief and reflected on the ongoing investigation into the true cause of the army officer’s death

A friend to the late army officer, Lt. Samson Haruna, who attended his wedding after his wife, Retyit, insisted he must attend the event, has made a statement.

His statement comes days after the death of the military officer was announced, following earlier allegations that his wife was involved in the tragic incident.

Friend to late army officer Lt. Samson Haruna speaks

While there have been no official reports confirming that his wife is responsible for his death, many individuals have continued to express deep regret over the loss.

An individual who attended the wedding spoke about the event days after the tragedy, revealing that Retyit Haruna, the wife of the late officer, had compelled him to attend the ceremony.

According to the man, identified on Facebook as Michael Odu, the wedding of Lt. Samson Haruna and his wife, Retyit Haruna, has left him in pain months after it took place.

In his post, he stated that his wife had urged him to travel and attend the wedding, and now, the same woman is being accused of causing her husband’s death.

Speaking further, he lamented about how some women behave, sharing his personal feelings about the sad turn of events.

He wrote:

"Rest in peace my guy, Lt. Samson Haruna. Indeed, some women are devils. So, it’s this your wife who made me travel to attend your wedding, and now she set you ablaze? I am pained.”

This comes amid an ongoing investigation into the true cause of death of the military personnel, who was alleged to have been set ablaze by his wife.

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as Lt. Samson Haruna’s friend speaks

Bissong Serah stressed:

"Please let us not be in a hurry to label her with a bad stigma."

Bambi Bambi shared:

"Sir. Please don't judge all women to be the same due the wickedness of one person, that is her own character and it d same with some men also who kill their wife's for different reasons."

Patience Jonathan added:

"If marriage is not working kindly walk away instead of taking someone life."

Maria Obum wrote:

"This is truly heartbreaking. Rest in peace, Lt. Samson Haruna. No one deserves such a cruel and painful death. It is unimaginable that someone who once vowed to love and protect could inflict such harm. I strongly condemn this wicked act. May justice prevail, and may those responsible be brought to book."

Vicky Otu stated:

"Eyeeh, women own even come worse pass oooo. Why not you leave instead of killing a prominent man like this. Hmmmm."

Berlin Nku shared:

"Choose your life partner wisely. May his soul rest in perfect peace, Amen."

Tessy Obum added:

"And he stood still for a woman to set him ablaze. Unbelievable big brother."

Gloria Egede noted:

"And the signs are always there ooo. People go the marry people that are supposed to be in a psychiatric home. God rest his soul."

Victory Bisong wrote:

"It's heartbreaking. May God console the family. The signs where there he overlooked. As a Security personnel two things kills faster and end careers untimely, the Enemy or your wife/ Husband. Let's choose our wives and Husbands wisely."

Esther Jong said:

"Jesus Christ the wife did what ? Chai is a pity may his soul rip."

