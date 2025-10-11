Fuji icon Adewale Ayuba has again spoken on viral rumours about his family and marriage

The singer stated that he and his legal team have agreed not to discuss the matter publicly.

Ayuba also opened up about his faith, marriage beliefs, and decision to embrace Christianity

Legendary Fuji musician Adewale Ayuba has once again addressed the controversy surrounding his marriage and family.

This is coming weeks after a disturbing report claimed that he was planning to divorce his wife over paternity issues.

The veteran singer, who had earlier threatened to take legal action against a news outlet for publishing the report, told The PUNCH that he has chosen to keep his family matters private despite ongoing public curiosity.

He said:

“I have decided to keep that part of my life private. My legal team and I have agreed not to speak further about it."

The singer, who had described the allegations as unfounded and malicious, described marriage as a divine institution that should be respected and preserved.

According to him, marriage is meant to be between one man and one woman, as ordained by God.

He stated:

“Marriage is a sacred bond that brings divine blessings. It’s something I take seriously."

Why Ayuba embraced Christianity

Away from the controversy, Ayuba also shed light on his journey of faith, revealing why he converted from Islam to Christianity.

He explained that his decision was deeply personal and driven by a desire for a closer, more direct relationship with God.

The Fuji star added that he grew tired of intermediaries in his spiritual life.

He said;

“When I was a Muslim, I didn’t date around. I stayed with my wife. People often say Muslims must marry many wives, but I never saw that in the Qur’an. With the Bible, I can talk to God directly. When I read that Jesus died for me, that was enough. He did, and He’s a winner.”

