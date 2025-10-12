Hallelujah Challenge: Man Rejoices As N344k Loan Gets Cleared After Participating in Praise
- A Nigerian man is happy because of what God did for him during a recent Hallelujah Challenge, which he took part in
- The man said he got a mouthwatering miracle after participating in the online praise event organised by Nathaniel Bassey
- According to the man, a debt of N344k, which he took from a loan company, was miraculously paid on his behalf
A Nigerian man who participated in a recent Hallelujah Challenge has shared testimony about what God did for him.
The man said he received a great miracle after he typed what he wanted in the comment section during the Hallelujah Challenge.
Hallelujah Challenge is an online praise program usually organised by Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey.
During the praise event, many attendees and participants pray for what they want God to do for them.
There have been many social media users who have shared one testimony or the other after participating in the praise program.
In a video trending on TikTok, the man who identified himself as Omobolaji Michael said it was his first time participating in the program.
Before the program, Omobolaji said he owed an online loan company N344k. He said the debt has now been paid.
He said:
"This is my first time of joining this Hallelujah Challenge, but right now, you can see I'm a living testimony. God is so good."
It all started when Omobolaji typed in the comment section during the challenge, stating that he was praying for his debt to be paid.
Someone saw his comment and decided to make his prayers come through.
The story was shared by @ameboloversgist, who said they saw the comment and contacted Omobolaji.
The story goes:
"This is a testimony that God truly exists. He posted on Nathaniel Bassey’s live platform, saying, “My Opay debt is cleared by fire.” I saw the post on @instablog9ja and was touched in my spirit to give. I shared it on my pages, tagged him to reach out, and fortunately, he found a way to connect with me after many failed attempts. Behold, he is now free from debt, as I was able to clear his loan of ₦344,907 instantly. Are you still doubting that God truly exists? He can use anyone for you. I’m so happy to have been used to clear his debt. What God cannot do does not exist."
"I took N5m loan to get into BBNaija": Faith breaks silence after disqualification in heartfelt clip
Watch the video below:
Man gets a job after Hallelujah Challenge
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady in Ireland shared her testimony after joining Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.
She shared how her husband got a job with a triple of his former salary after settling in Ireland from UK.
Many who came across her testimony shared their thoughts on the lady’s testimony after she announced how he got the job.
She said:
“In January 2024, I moved to Dublin Ireland from the Uk where I was residing with my husband as I got a job offer in Dublin. My husband was working in the Uk so he could not join immediately, later in the year he joined me in Dublin and has been shuttling Dublin and Uk for over a year.
