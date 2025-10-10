A Nigerian lady in the diaspora has said that a change in location affects the kind of prayers one makes

A Nigerian nursing student schooling abroad, known as Ifeyinwa, has stated that people's prayer points change when they change location.

According to the lady, when she closes from work in Nigeria, she usually prays that the road is free of traffic and that there is light at home.

However, since moving abroad, her prayer point has changed. When she closes from work or after her business of the day, she said she now prays that she is not issued a parking ticket.

In a TikTok video, the student spoke in Pidgin while stating her observation.

In the clip, she was relieved to find out that she had not been issued a parking ticket, despite parking her car in an inappropriate location.

In her words:

"Una dey see how location dey change person prayer point.

"Those days, if you finish from something for Nigeria, on your way home, your prayer go be something like, make traffic no dey, make light dey, you understand?

"But now, I don finish from something, my prayer na make them no give me parking ticket because where I park no good.

"Una dey see?"

She expressed gratitude to God for escaping being issued a parking ticket.

Lady's observation triggers reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's observation below:

olufunke said:

"😁😁😁😁 Very true."

18__57 said:

"I need this kind of prayer."

ʙɪᴛᴄᴏɪɴ ᴍᴀᴄʜɪɴᴇ ᴏꜰ ᴛʜᴇ ꜱᴏᴜᴛʜ💰 said:

"Reality."

peaceuwem said:

"Make accident no dey🤣🤣 I can't even remember praying those type of yeye prayers since i relocated🤣🤣 God thank you o."

