A Nigerian lady who lives abroad shared a video in which she lamented that men who want to get married there are scarce

The video is trending and it has received up to 2000 comments as the lady said she was also being affected by the scarcity of men

She said she is begging God for a man to come her way, even if the man is not good-looking, she would accept

A Nigerian lady who shared a video about the scarcity of men abroad has gone viral on social media.

The video shared by the lady has received up to 2000 comments because of what she said regarding the type of man she wants.

The UK-based lady advises women to stay in their husbands' houses. Photo credit: TikTok/@treasure3.1.

Source: TikTok

The video was shared by Treasure who is based in the UK, and she said women who are married there should consider themselves lucky.

She said there is nothing "outside", suggesting that finding a good man who is willing to settle down in marriage is becoming harder.

In her case, Treasure said she has changed her prayer point, and that she is now asking God for a man even if he is not good-looking.

Treasure says she would accept a good man who knows God even if he is not good-looking. Photo credit: TikTok/@treasure3.1.

Source: TikTok

She said she was no longer considering that she would marry a handsome, tall man as she had on her list before.

As things stand now, Treasure indicated that she would accept any man who knows God even if the man is not handsome.

Her words:

"In this UK, as a lady you are married, or in this age and time, you are in your husband's house, as you are watching this video, you don't know what God did for you. You should be going to church everyday and thanking God. Because there is nothing outside. It's like all of you that are married married the good ones. Now, my prayer point has even changed. God, even if he is not even good-looking, so long he knows you; if he knows God, I'm good. 'He has to be tall', I'm not even going after that list. What list? I have cancelled a lot of things from that list. In fact, I have readjusted the list. God, let him just know you. You see that good-looking, tall and handsome? We have thrown it away since then. The dating pool in this UK and all over the world is nothing to write home about."

Treasure who identifies herself as a fashion and lifestyle creator on TikTok, advised ladies who are already married to remain in their husband's house.

In a follow-up video she posted, Treasure said the men outside want to be treated like princesses.

She also said some men these days want to be chased by ladies instead of them chasing ladies.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her frustration over scarcity of men

@Udo said:

"My standard is still the same abeg. I no follow settle for less."

@feyilander said:

"Nah una dey make man feel they are important."

@Olaoluwa Adetimehin said:

"I'm here I know God I believe in God."

@Abigail said:

"I managed to settle at 37. Husband no dey oh. I don't even love him but I entered just to get married and have my baby."

Another lady laments scarcity of men in Europe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady who lives in Europe said her fellow Nigerian women who live there are ready to get married.

However, she said the problem was that there were no men to marry them, indicating that there might be a scarcity of men.

According to her, Nigerian men who live there always find their way home to look for women to marry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng