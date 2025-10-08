A Nigerian lady living in Italy has gone public to state a skill she thinks will be valuable to women abroad

According to her, learning such a skill will not only help women earn, but will also save them money

Mixed reactions followed the skill she mentioned, as people discussed the importance of having a handwork

An Italy-based Nigerian lady, @freshstartdiaries, has sent a message to other women concerning a skill they need to learn before migrating to the European country she resides in.

She said she wished someone had told her about it before relocating to Italy.

An Italy-based lady says women should learn hairdressing. Photo Credit: @freshstartdiaries

In a TikTok video, she flaunted the hair someone made for her at €60 (N102k), wondering how much the hairdresser must have earned from the skill.

"As a lady, please learn hairdressing before coming to Italy," words overlaid on her TikTok video read.

The lady maintained that hairdressing would not only help women earn money, but would also save them money as they could make their own hair.

"Don't come to Italy without handwork as a lady🇮🇹 Learn hairdressing it will help you a lot," she wrote

A lady says hairdressing is an important skill for women. Photo Credit: @freshstartdiaries

Watch her video below:

People react to lady's advice

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's advice below:

Nma said:

"That making for urself is the main deal oo..if not u go pack hair tire or even barb ur hair😂 i make hair for myself and that the best thing I learnt."

Tollysweet Amanda said:

"Hand work is good but do them what they need to do before become fully shop owner,all they have to acquire."

Flora Obi ✨ said:

"60 euro is cheap o, I’m going to pay €120 on Saturday for almost the same style."

Mimi said:

"No be clear eye I take learn how to make hair for abroad now I Dey collect."

Igbayilolami👑😎😍 said:

"As a guy planning of traveling abroad ☺️please make sure you know how to drive, if you hav your country driver license, it's a plus, go with it."

Cha cha.💯❤️ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 said:

"Is Very cheap in Australia here that Hair will cost you $150."

callme simplepeace 🦅🦅🦅 said:

"Handwork is the best mostly to make hair, I never one day lack when I dey camp."

Skills to learn before moving abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an expert had listed skills people should learn before moving abroad.

According to the expert with the TikTok handle, @visa.sponsorship, the skills listed are in high demand and are lucrative in Canada, the United Kingdom and the USA. Also included are skills such as driving, professional makeup, phone and laptop repairs, plumbing, electrical works, and child minding.

According to Indeed, plumbers earn N23k per hour in Canada. In the UK, they earn N22k per hour, and in the USA, they take home N25k every hour. Checks showed that electricians earn N25k per hour in the USA, N23k in Canada and N24k in the UK.

