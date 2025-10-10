A woman who had been unable to walk for 10 long years after a terrible accident finally stood and moved again with the help of a robotic legs machine

She shared that her entire body had to be measured to make sure the robotic legs fit her perfectly and when she finally used them, she said she felt alive again

In the emotional video, the woman took careful steps as people around her watched in joy, saying it felt like she had been given a second chance to live her dream again

A woman was filled with joy as she finally walked again with the help of a machine, 10 years after an accident left her unable to use her legs.

In a heartwarming video, she laughed and expressed her excitement, saying her dream had finally come true now that she could walk again.

Woman walks again and shares her emotional story online

Woman walks again 10 years after accident

She added that she looks a little different from how she did 10 years ago but is thankful that she can finally walk once more.

The video shows her emotional reaction as the machine helps her take steps after 10 years of being immobile.

According to a post shared on a popular social media platform, TikTok, by user @jesstawil, she revealed that the machine is called robotic legs.

In a series of videos on her page, she explained that her condition was the result of an accident she had about 10 years ago.

She also shared that she recently qualified for robotic legs, and all her body parts had to be carefully measured to ensure the machine fit her perfectly.

Another TikTok video shows the woman walking with the robotic legs as she beams with happiness.

Woman uses robotic legs to walk again 10 years after terrible accident

She expressed her joy in the caption attached to the video.

The caption read:

"It's been 10 years since I stood on my two feet, watch my dreams come true. This is probably one of the most surreal moments of my life."

"In this moment, I felt alive, like I was reconnecting with the version of myself I thought I'd lost after the accident."

"Oh my God, I'm walking."

"10 years later I never thought this would be my reflection but I'm thankful to still recognize myself even if I do look a little bit different."

She screamed in excitement as the video played, while being taught how to use her hands to control the machine, helping her move and perform basic tasks.

The video also carried a description that read:

"I never thought I’d get to relive a moment like this again. What started as something terrifying turned out to be the experience of a lifetime. For the first time in ten years, I saw 16-year-old Jess again, so much of her still alive within me, yet shaped by everything I’ve lived through since. Different, yes but stronger, softer, and more grateful than ever."

As the video made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as woman walks again after accident

Ghost stressed:

"This is what technology is supposed to be used for."

Alicia shared:

"I am new how did she become para.lyzed? Can someone tell me please."

APPAWORLD added:

"If you like no thank God for your life."

ConnieFL wrote:

"Absolutely every paraly.zed person should have access to this."

Banzai stressed:

"The things we take for granted."

️meerabmalik shared:

"if your mom is still alive drop a red for her."

andrea said:

"Her excitement for something we take for granted. To see her happy is great."

coffeeandwifi wrote:

"I’d rather my taxes pay for this than endless wars."

Mama Tawil added:

"She was very excited after 10 years she stand up."

Jeanette Marie stated:

"My taxes should be paying for this for everyone who is in need, not wars."

@nassim shared:

"God forgive me for being ungrateful."

chocohellcat wrote:

"Seems a little clunky now, but can y'all imagine how amazing this technology will be when the exoskskeleton is more streamlined and minimal? I mean this will absolutely change lives. As someone said, this is what our tax dollars should be paying for."

Clutternutter stressed:

"This hit me hard…. I realised I take walking even when I’m tired, for granted."

Simone F. Di Paola noted:

"That's where my taxes should go. Human being MUST HELP each other."

RaShawna added:.

"My brother has been paraly.zed since he was 16…. I wish I could get this for him."

Hannibal Lecter shared:

"I've been para.lyzed for 23 years now, I would love to have one of those. I don't even remember how it feels to be able to get up and walk up steps. Take my advice, be grateful for what you have."

TheoriLayers noted:

"If my taxes went to stuff like this I wouldn’t even care if they doubled."

Peterson stressed:

"When she said “this is fun” it hit my ungrateful body so hard. I will be better because I saw this. God bless."

Skogsravn said:

"This is what science should be focused on. helping people."

