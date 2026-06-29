ISWAP suspect Muhammad Shuaibu arrested in Borno State over planned military attacks

Military intelligence prompts arrest, strengthens security at targeted locations

Operation Hadin Kai emphasises intelligence-led operations against insurgent networks

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have arrested a suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) operative over an alleged plan to attack military formations in Borno state.

The suspect, identified as Muhammad Shuaibu, was apprehended by personnel of the 212 Battalion at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Chabbol after security operatives received intelligence about a planned terrorist operation.

Nigerian forces apprehend suspected ISWAP operative during security operation in Borno. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

According to reports from counter-insurgency sources, the suspect was arrested during a routine patrol approximately 500 metres from the anti-vehicle ditch around the military base.

Military: Intelligence leads to arrest

The arrest was reportedly carried out following credible human intelligence that indicated an impending attack on military locations.

Preliminary investigations linked Shuaibu to an alleged plan to target the 199 Special Forces Battalion, popularly known as Mosquito Camp, as well as the Forward Operating Base in Chabbol.

Military sources said the suspect, during interrogation, allegedly admitted knowledge of the planned attack and claimed the terrorists intended to continue with the operation despite his arrest, The Cable reported.

Military strengthens security measures

The military said the arrest helped troops reinforce security around the targeted locations and improve defensive preparations against possible attacks.

The suspect has since been transferred to the 7 Military Intelligence Brigade for further investigation.

The development comes as Operation Hadin Kai continues its intelligence-driven counter-terrorism operations across the North-East, focusing on disrupting insurgent networks, preventing attacks and weakening the operational capacity of terrorist groups, Premium Times reported.

Security authorities have continued to emphasise the role of timely intelligence gathering and collaboration in tackling insurgency and protecting military and civilian communities across the region.

76 ISWAP commanders and soldiers surrender

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian military has announced another major success in its counter-insurgency efforts in the North-East, following the surrender of senior Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) commanders and dozens of fighters to troops.

The development was disclosed by the Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), which said the surrender followed sustained military operations and intelligence-driven actions against terrorist groups.

Source: Legit.ng