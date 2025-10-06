A Nigerian woman said she treated her maid well by paying her salary, giving extra money, and feeding her freely but later discovered her savings had been stolen

After letting the house help go for not knowing how to clean, she later found her savings box broken into and a significant amount of money missing

She shared a video online showing her frustration and disappointment as she showed the state of her savings box, saying her maid had taken most of the money

A Nigerian woman has cried out after her house help allegedly broke into her savings box and made away with her money. She also shared what the maid said after she confronted her.

The woman explained that she had employed the house help, paid her well, and even gave her extra cash aside from her salary. She added that the maid was also fed freely in the house.

Nigerian woman cries out over stolen savings by house help. Photo source: Tiktok/@anotherdaytogoharder

Source: TikTok

Woman says house help stole from her

However, she decided to let her go after realising that the house help did not know how to clean.

According to the woman, after the maid left, she continued saving money in her savings box, only to later discover that it had been broken into and some of her savings were missing.

In a post shared on TikTok via her handle, @anotherdaytogoharder, she revealed her disappointment over the incident. She captioned the video:

"You employed a maid from hell."

The video showed her looking visibly upset and angry, though she still kept her composure.

She explained that the theft must have happened before the maid was sacked and that she only discovered it when she wanted to add to her savings.

In her words:

"THIS PEOPLE ARE GETTING BOLD!!!!*

*I don’t even know how to feel!!!!!! To think someone I’ve been feeding and even giving money aside her salary can do this!!!!! She doesn’t know how to clean, I told her I’m letting her go. She went home, two days later I go to put money into this and I find this ‘kolo’ open. Yo!!!! She had the audacity to say she didn’t take it. I can’t even shout, I’m just pissed!!!!!!"

Nigerian woman cries out after finding savings box broken. Photo source: Tiktok/@anotherdaytogoharder

Source: TikTok

She also showed the state of her savings box in the video, showing the little amount of money left inside and expressing her belief that the house help had already taken a huge part of her savings.

As the video circulated, many concerned individuals flooded the comment section to share their thoughts and reactions.

Reactions as woman cries out over theft

Naa stressed:

"Y’all are misunderstanding, the box is not for the maid but the madam and the money has been taken."

Peace maker shared:

"But she remain something for you na."

HOLY CROWN noted:

"Come u dey husband house like this."

Ruthiana churl said:

"hmmmmmmm Ontop how much?? So she shouldn't save little little change she's seeing?"

Naija Royals stressed:

"On top how much."

Daniel mentioned:

"Sorry are you finding your money?"

Ebonyann22 shared:

"Na your maid savings u use the sound fr."

pkayluv78 wrote:

"The moment u say u want maid just ready for d wahala 😂 different type different problem."

GIZMØ noted:

"I don tire for who no be billionaire wey need house help now you don learn the hard way."

ehiz91 noted:

"Atleast she left some change."

September 7th stressed:

"Ee don already open my kolo yesterday cs I find out my visitor always take money dt I keep both inside my handbag so I use speed open my kolo use am buy market for my shop I no get strength to de ask visitor who enter my room stole money."

R,u,T,H added:

"Chaii continue saving another so sorry dear God who gives u this one will still give you another one."

Mummy Kay wrote:

"Mine opened my own. I found out she said she took out only 500frs."

CHIMA said:

"But why you go use that kind easy access saving box. Omo my cleaner steals my kitchen utensils one by one."

flazybliss noted:

"Mind you am not staying with any body I opened mine and saw only 2500 de first day i bought de saving box I withdrawed 25k my self and put inside plus other money I have be putting ooo it only for me to find 2500 inside."

kessey added:

"Where you looking for your money before?"

EVE shared:

"My box wey I Dey carry go work come back everyday. i no get strength for story."

Nelly Love stressed:

"Na wow oooo all this maid eeeh there own done too much ooo."

cymdipatrick noted:

"That nah normal thing nah just give her advice and let everything go you don't know her needs or what she is passing true."

Emwins shared:

"What if na tips wey she dey get she save abeg make Una stop this nonsense wey Una dey do the made sef you nor dey pay her salary,abi na free she dey do the maid."

MDJ 01 said:

"Aaaaaah dem remain for you naaa my own use needle remove my money inside wooden savings box shock of my life na my boyfriend."

House help vanishes after 1 month

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian woman cried out after her house help abandoned her home without prior notice shortly after collecting her salary. The woman, who narrated her ordeal in a viral TikTok video, disclosed that the girl identified as Comfort had only worked with her for one month.

During that short period, she cleared off the house help’s debts, gave her full access to the house, and treated her fairly. To her surprise, Comfort waited until she received her monthly pay and then disappeared the next morning without saying a word.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng