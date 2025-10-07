A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok recounting the painful situation that she experienced during her wedding period

A newlywed lady has given gratitude to God after experiencing sudden swelling on her hands and face during her wedding period.

The swelling began on her wedding eve and failed to subside the next day, leaving her to wed in an uncomfortable condition.

Newlywed lady recounts painful wedding experience

The incident was shared on TikTok by the lady herself, identified with the handle @jecinta187.

According to her story, the swelling began the night before the ceremony, and despite initial hopes that it would resolve on its own, it persisted.

Nevertheless, the bride remained positive, choosing to proceed with her wedding regardless of how her face looked.

She posted a clip from her recent traditional wedding ceremony showing her swollen face and hands.

In her caption, she expressing gratitude to God for seeing her through the challenging moment.

Despite the unexpected situation that she experienced, she noted that she still made a beautiful bride and her wedding was successful.

In her words:

"What happened to me on the morning of my traditional wedding. This is the day I came back to my village. I was so happy. Then the evening before my trad, I and everyone thought it was a small thing. That it will go off the next day. Then the day of my traditional wedding, early morning that day, I woke up to see my face like this. Even if the devil came but I knew that Elroi will not fail me. And he didn't. I still made a beautiful bride. Thank you Jesus."

Reactions as bride dies before wedding

TikTok users shared their various opinions in the comments section.

@zara said:

"This thing plenty for my village, I sha slept in the hotel far from my village during my trad."

@benny24 said:

"It’s not ant. It happens to me mostly when there’s cold and also too much heat. This thing na my customer at first I use to be disturbed until I found a perfect way to handle it."

@_COCO_LET reacted:

"It could be bed bugs, it could also be a reaction. Or a spice from the food you ate or something you drank. It could be tablets."

@Jenny Hair Palace said:

"It’s normal maybe you went to village cos it always happen to me whenever l visit a place that haven’t been or a place l haven’t visited for a long time. It comes with the whether."

@oma fine added:

"It happened to my senior sister few days to her traditional marriage, but God see her through."

Watch the video below:

