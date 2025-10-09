A lady, formerly based in Enugu, has taken to social media to announce her relocation to Lagos State, in search of greener pastures

While noting that it is not easy to start over, she expressed optimism that this season wouldn't last forever

A video of her new apartment with no bed or furniture has elicited mixed reactions on the internet

An Enugu resident, Ifeoma, has relocated to Lagos to start her life afresh.

In a video posted on TikTok, she could be seen waking up after her first night in her new apartment, which had no bed or furniture.

According to Ifeoma, she relocated to Lagos in search of greener pastures.

While noting that she had wanted to relocate earlier, she expressed optimism that things would get better for her in Lagos.

She wrote:

"My first night in my new apartment.

"No bed, no furniture...🙈 just faith. Starting over isn't easy, but I know this season won't last forever."

Ifeoma's decision to relocate to Lagos has been met with mixed feelings online.

Mixed reactions trail lady's relocation to Lagos

lovelysdelight said:

"I wish I can find this courage and funds to make this move🤦‍♀️Honestly i really need to move to Lagos."

Nazerald | beauty creator said:

"You’ve taken the big step, everything will definitely fall into place. Wishing you the very best."

JEWELRY IN AJAH/SANGOTEDO said:

"This was me when I moved in from ph to Lagos March this year,.I was sleeping on the bare floor for 3weeks but look at me now🙏🙏 God has been so good..this phase will surely pass. Welcome to Lagos."

CHIGAEMEZU PATIENCE OBASI said:

"Congratulations sis, l'm happy you are in Lagos now, l will like us to see one day."

C A.P.E❤️ said:

"My sister nobody is your friend in Lagos!! Be careful ❤️Maka ndi let's be friends."

Emmanuella Chidi said:

"This was me 2020 in Asaba but today I’m in my own house as a mum and a wife! God will see you through Nne."

Surest Thrift Plug B/c said:

"Thank God say you see legit house to rent."

ada.chikwendu said:

"Welcome dear, left Enugu too last month. Lagos will open up its blessings on us."

