A grieving woman has taken to social media to show internet users where her late sister was laid to rest

Her family built a small house for their deceased, and the woman was overjoyed that they finally accomplished it

Mixed reactions followed a video of the small house where the deceased was buried, with some people criticising the family's decision

A video of a small house where a family buried their daughter has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

A member of the family, a woman, shared the video online, expressing joy that they finally built her younger sister a resting place.

She posted the clip on TikTok and expressed gratitude to God. The woman, @daphnejuma, mourned and prayed for her younger sister to continue to rest in peace.

She expressed belief that her sister is in a safe place. She wrote:

"God did it🙏Finally we built my litle sister lavin a house🥹🥹🙏🙏To God be the glory 🕊️🕊️🕊️continue resting in peace siz,you will forever remain in our hearts baby❤️ 🥹🫂we know you are now in a safe space."

The video showed the interior of the house. In the middle of the house, a burial place was erected for the deceased and her picture was placed at the front of it.

Mixed reactions trail how lady was buried

karungi Recheal said:

"When I see people dying when they had graduated I feel pain in my heart, 😔rip."

kombaphrancis_ said:

"Next time let the camera go slowly on the camera cos Some of us wanted to read what was written on it. Thank you."

hayatbebz said:

"Sometimes if I remember we are not permanent in this world I just give up in life I always see my clothes and I will be like imagine if I die am going to leave everything😭😭may her soul rest in Paradise."

Ma' Danzel 🕊️ said:

"😭😭I wish I had money to just cement grave for my baby, ananyeshewaa."

leoceaser_ said:

"No toilet and bathroom , no kitchen ?? Won’t she need all that?"

🦋P🌹R💕E💋T💎T💦Y💫 said:

"My question is; suppose she was alive and kicking today, would you have built her a house 🏠??? And please don't insult me it's just a harmless question."

🌸🌸Sylviah🌸🌸 said:

"Akiii our Jovial lavin🥺😭😭😭😭I know she's resting in a better room now."

San Sylvia said:

"Building one homeless person this small house in her memory would have made more sense. Imagine if all dead people who came before you were buried like that, would we have fertile land for agriculture? Everywhere would be concrete. After your generation dies, the people who come later won’t know her it’s your responsibility as a human to preserve land to handover to the next generation."

