A lady demonstrated how she constructed a charcoal stove that can be easily moved from one place to another

A lady wowed netizens as she constructed a charcoal stove with wood and zinc in a viral video.

She also attached wheels below the stove so that it can be moved from one place to another.

A talented lady constructs a 4-in-1 charcoal stove and shows how she easily moved it.

Source: TikTok

In a video by @ladyfaithqueen on TikTok, she showed how she constructed the stove, which had four burners.

She also used the stove to cook and showed how she moved it from one place to another.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady constructs moveable charcoal stove

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@Berry said:

"Omo this one make sense ooh especially when hunger hold you everything go just done ones."

@Bammy's store said:

"This one na mobile kitchen oo. Very innovative actually."

@Gladys Achu said:

Lady you have an amazing mind. I enjoyed all of you creativity. Please don't stop coming up with new ideas. The future is bright for you."

@PerfectCleanAndInteriorFashion said:

"But this lady is is creative ohhh.... My sista try make them a little more nice and sell them. because they are all so usefull. And this one is special for those who sell food."

@Sheila said:

"This is so creative you’re amazing this is how people in those countries and the Caribbean in the country areas have to do and we’re very proud no hand outs or welfare."

@Gemma said:

"Darn this woman is incredible she needs tick tock award of the year multi tasking genius. her brains never sleeps."

@Success said:

"Apart from the fact that this lady is creating content she’s very good in craft and I love what she’s doing."

@Prisabby said:

"You are talented . Remove the jokes and the laughing and talk us through your ideas. We will even support your inventions."

@Pretty said:

"The idea is that you can do two things at a time. wow, you should do more and take it to the market before someone steals your idea."

