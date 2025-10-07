A Nigerian man came online to lament the scarcity of cooking gas in his area after struggling to find it

He mentioned how much he bought cooking gas, sparking reactions from netizens who came across the video

His video caught people’s attention on social media, and netizens mentioned how much a kg of gas was sold in their respective communities

A Nigerian man lamented the increase in the price of cooking gas in his area.

He mentioned that cooking gas has been scarce in his area and shared how much it costs per kg.

Gas Scarcity: Man Shares How Much He Bought 1kg of Cooking Gas in His Area, Sparks Mixed Reactions

Source: TikTok

In a video by @thoyorsi72 on TikTok, the young man revealed that cooking gas costs N2,500 per kg in his area.

He also asked people how much it was in their area, sparking mixed reactions from netizens.

Speaking in Yoruba, the man said:

“Please, how is the scarcity of gas in your area? I filled one kg here for N2,500. Ahhh. How much is it in your side? Let’s hear.”

Watch the video below:

Cooking gas scarcity hits Nigerian cities

Lagos and major cities across Nigeria are experiencing an acute scarcity of liquified natural gas (LPG), known as cooking gas.

Dealers disclosed that the halt in sales by the Dangote Refinery has resulted in both price hikes and scarcity nationwide.

Households across Lagos, Ogun, and other major cities are reeling from severe cooking gas shortages as prices have jumped by over 80%.

Where gas once retailed at around ₦1,150/kg, vendors now demand ₦1,600/kg or more.

Reactions trail new price of cooking gas

Ajayi Seunayo

1500

larrybabe058

1700 here

AA ololade

1200

SaintTayo

2700 here oo

Damsel

His 2k per 1kg

BiG🦋💍🥀RIRi🥀OLUWA🥀🌹💐🦋

Noo gas ooo

Arewa Asegbe02

1800 1kg

@OFFICIAL BABAKAY 💫

1600

Bintu teema

2k 1kg

Another man shared how much cooking gas costs in his community, days after buying one kg for N1,200.

He mentioned the new price he bought the same quantity of cooking gas, sparking mixed reactions.

Many who came across his post shared similar experiences and how much they spent on cooking gas in their area.

In a related story, a lady who bought 12kg of gas for N13,000 mentioned the new price it was sold to her.

Lady laments new cooking gas price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady took to social media to lament the scarcity of cooking gas in her area and how much she bought.

The lady said that people were complaining because of the rise in price and scarcity of cooking gas.

She mentioned how much she bought a kg of cooking gas, sparking mixed reactions from netizens online.

Source: Legit.ng