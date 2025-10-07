Gas Scarcity: Man Shares How Much He Bought 1kg of Cooking Gas in His Area, Sparks Mixed Reactions
A Nigerian man lamented the increase in the price of cooking gas in his area.
He mentioned that cooking gas has been scarce in his area and shared how much it costs per kg.
In a video by @thoyorsi72 on TikTok, the young man revealed that cooking gas costs N2,500 per kg in his area.
He also asked people how much it was in their area, sparking mixed reactions from netizens.
Speaking in Yoruba, the man said:
“Please, how is the scarcity of gas in your area? I filled one kg here for N2,500. Ahhh. How much is it in your side? Let’s hear.”
Cooking gas scarcity hits Nigerian cities
Lagos and major cities across Nigeria are experiencing an acute scarcity of liquified natural gas (LPG), known as cooking gas.
Dealers disclosed that the halt in sales by the Dangote Refinery has resulted in both price hikes and scarcity nationwide.
Households across Lagos, Ogun, and other major cities are reeling from severe cooking gas shortages as prices have jumped by over 80%.
Where gas once retailed at around ₦1,150/kg, vendors now demand ₦1,600/kg or more.
Reactions trail new price of cooking gas
Ajayi Seunayo
1500
larrybabe058
1700 here
AA ololade
1200
SaintTayo
2700 here oo
Damsel
His 2k per 1kg
BiG🦋💍🥀RIRi🥀OLUWA🥀🌹💐🦋
Noo gas ooo
Arewa Asegbe02
1800 1kg
@OFFICIAL BABAKAY 💫
1600
Bintu teema
2k 1kg
Another man shared how much cooking gas costs in his community, days after buying one kg for N1,200.
He mentioned the new price he bought the same quantity of cooking gas, sparking mixed reactions.
Many who came across his post shared similar experiences and how much they spent on cooking gas in their area.
Source: Legit.ng
