A Nigerian lady, Jane Odinaka, has sparked fresh conversations online as she lamented the increase in the price of cooking gas in her area.

The lady said she was surprised when she recently bought 12kg of gas.

Known on Facebook as Humble Jane E Odinaka, the lady stated that she had formerly bought 12 kg of gas for N13,000.

In her recent Facebook post, she stated that she bought 12kg of gas for N24,000, expressing her surprise at the price increment.

She said:

“Please what's with the price of cooking gas? Bought 12kg for 24k, something I bought for 13k the previous time.”

Reactions trail new price of cooking gas

Angel Uzoma Delight said:

"That’s what I heard too. My neighbor said is 2k per kg I don shout tire cos my gas fit finish any moment from now. My first cylinder empty this second one go soon finish. God so I go use 48k take fill 2 of my 12kg?"

Chinenye Linda Okonkwo said:

"You bought 12kg for 24k and ya complaining.. In portharcout here 7,5 kg is 29,000."

Nwachinemerem Joy C. Obasi said:

"I feel maybe the seller cheated you if you didn’t buy from company. Check out for gas station inside fueling stations closed to you. They’ll always give you the best price. Road sliders are retailers."

Albert Uche said:

"I just filled mine 12.6k last week here... Abi e don put money?"

Jane Ojiaku said:

"I bought #13,750(12.5kg) yesterday oo, but I noticed that thr was queue. It seems thr is hike in price."

Ogochukwu Maryann said:

"It started on October 1st, someone shared it here. And I was passing gas station that day people were much, I knew something was happening. I am just managing my own, the money is too much."

Akintomide Kehinde Rolake said:

"They are capitalizing on the PENGASSON Strike situation."

Joy Uzoamaka Chilekwe said:

"Ehhh, which part of Nigeria am I living sef. My husband was just telling me this night o."

Ibitein Benson said:

"I fill gas on Wednesday it was 1250 per kg here in ph."

Legit.ng reports that Lagos and major cities across Nigeria are experiencing an acute scarcity of liquified natural gas (LPG), known as cooking gas.

Dealers disclosed that the halt in sales by the Dangote Refinery has resulted in both price hikes and scarcity nationwide.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady took to social media to lament the scarcity of cooking gas in her area and how much she bought.

