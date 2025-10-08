A Nigerian mum in Canada shared her unexpected experience when she took her daughter to the hospital

After visiting the hospital in Canada, she hailed the doctors and nurses in Nigeria and acknowledged them

Many shared their observations and similar experiences after she shared her experience at the hospital

A Nigerian lady in Canada shared her experience after she took her daughter to a hospital.

Based on her experience, she apologised to Nigerian doctors and nurses who had attended to her kids.

In a video by @cybae on TikTok, she shared the difference she noticed in how cases are handled in Nigeria and her experience in Canada.

She noted that in Canada, she had to wait for her turn and book an appointment before seeing the doctor.

According to her, Nigerian doctors and nurses can quickly attend to kids when parents complain, but the case is different in Canada.

She said:

“With what I’m seeing here now, I know that Nigerian doctors and nurses are trying. Because even if your pikin don vomit hundred times, you will wait till your turn. You will have an appointment before you go to the hospital.”

Watch her video below:

Reactions as lady in Canada hails Nigerian doctors

@Elizabeth Toyin said:

"That's why your insults and curses doesn't work on us. Because God knows most of us are trying our best. God bless all the diligent health worker's."

@Joyce said:

"For the first someone is saying we are trying. I thought everyone hates us."

@michlins said:

"With what I saw in September, every doctor and nurse still remaining in Nigeria should be praised. those people are living under insane pressure with little or nothing as salary. if you like follow the politicians and drag them, they will leave you and go abroad. To any health professional in Nigeria seeing this I appreciate your sacrifice. thank you."

@LTSccot said:

"The bad part is even as nurse working in the same hospital; on uniform on duty and you have a reason to be at the A&E you will wait."

@Uju said:

"Anything people say dnt get to me because I know that me and majority of my colleagues are doing our best, with peanut pay and insufficient equipments to work, no provision for emergency. I know that none health workers can’t relate to what we go through and have little or no understanding on how this things works so I dnt allow the bullying gets to me."

@rahmaabdulkareem611 said:

"Thank God we finally have someone to come out and praise us, to God be the glory."

@Treasure3782 said:

"Thank u for being truthful and appreciative, a lot of persons will never tell say this out, I hv seen pple travel to Nigeria to recieve treatment."

@EBI'S NATURALS said:

"This apology is genuine, that's the only reason we'll accept it. thanks for seeing and saying the truth. we sometimes have to go the extra mile for total strangers, but receive insults in exchange."

