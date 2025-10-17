A Nigerian lady has shared a post on the X app disclosing the major struggle she faced after relocating to Canada

According to her, it took a while for her brain to adjust to the new development and she had to repeatedly talk to herself about it

Reactions trailed her video on X as Nigerians who relocated abroad shared their similar experiences in the comments

A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada has opened up about her struggles with adapting to the new environment, particularly with regards to currency conversion.

According to her, she faced serious challenges adjusting to the Canadian dollar.

Canada-based lady shares struggles after relocating

The lady, identified as @d_ochiedo on X, explained that whenever she wanted to make a purchase, her mind would automatically convert the amount to Naira, making it difficult for her to cope.

She recounted how she would see a product priced at a certain amount in Canadian dollars and her brain would quickly calculate its equivalent value in Naira.

This made her feel she was extravagant, especially when the prices seemed high compared to what she was used to in Nigeria.

She would question her decision to spend what seemed like a large amount of money in Naira on items like sweets and biscuits.

However, she repeatedly had to reassure herself that she was no longer in Nigeria and that she needed to think in terms of the Canadian currency.

It took some time, but eventually, her brain adjusted to the new system.

In her words:

"One thing I struggled with as I landed in Canada was purchasing. Yes, like to buy stuff. My head would not just stop conversion of Dollar to Naira. When I want to buy “sweet” and I see $3 the Nigerian in me would quickly do the math. And I’m like “how can I be licking sweet of 5000 naira? How can I eat biscuit of 15,000 in one sitting?? On and on it went. It was such a struggle. I had to repeatedly tell myself, “you’re not in Nigeria and this is not naira you want to spend”. It took a while but my brain switched."

Reactions as lady shares major struggle in Canada

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Tobey said:

"I love this. It spoke to me. God bless you mehn. 15k biscuit in one sitting."

Duon Ada reacted:

"Wow. This is powerful! It was amusing the way you described your dilemma but then what followed touched me deeply. I feel like I'm in a place where my identity is about to shift like things are about to change. This is a sounding reminder."

Adunola said:

"When you come into Christ, one needs to understand that he's now under a new government, new policies. Although there are new expectations, code of conduct, yet old rules and constitution doesn't matter or powerful anymore."

Sam Abolade reacted:

"Alaye, you couldn't use your religion to change Nigeria and you had to flee Nigeria. You need to relearn christlikeness. That stuff you are talking about now is not Christlikeness. It's survival instinct. Tell all your Nigerian preachers to leave you alone."

Samuel said:

"I'm into import and export. You can also export these things down from Nigeria to wherever you are."

Prince Kehinde said:

"God bless you dear Deborah. The Lord will continue to uphold you with His right hand of righteousness in Jesus name. Please continue your fellowship with the Lord and the Bible believing church that is enriching your life this way."

