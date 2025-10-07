Of Dangote, “The Owners of Nigeria” and the Rest of Us

Editor’s note: In this piece, public affairs commentator Chiechefulam Ikebuiro writes on how the hope around Dangote’s refinery is turning into frustration for ordinary Nigerians. He sheds light on how powerful players keep using scarcity to protect their gains at the expense of millions.

It was assumed that the launch of Dangote’s 20-billion-dollar refinery would be a breath of fresh air - the long-awaited project to finally free Nigeria from decades of fuel import dependency and the grip of vested interests. Right? Wrong.

Chiechefulam Ikebuiro: How Nigeria’s power players are frustrating the Dangote Refinery to keep prices high. Photo credit: FETHI BELAID / Contributor, Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

For decades, successive governments lavished billions on turnaround maintenance of our comatose refineries, yet not one could produce a drop of fuel for Nigerians. We became a crude oil producer that imported nearly all its refined products- a national disgrace sustained by those who profited from the dysfunction - “the owners of Nigeria”

The Dangote Refinery was supposed to change that. But since its birth, it has faced chaos after chaos. Skirmishes with the NNPC, friction with international oil companies, pushback from petroleum marketers, tanker drivers, depot owners, and now, open confrontation with PENGASSAN. Behind every one of these confrontations lies a common denominator: the owners of Nigeria who have held this country by the jugular for decades. The owners who are furious that the removal of fuel subsidy took food off their greedy tables. The owners who would rather see the country burn than lose control of the taps that enrich them.

Yet, for ordinary Nigerians, the Dangote Refinery offered hope. A promise that gave us a relatively cheaper, more stable fuel and gas supply. But these “owners of Nigeria” have refused. They have sworn that Nigerians must never get relief. It is over their dead bodies.

Check this: in the aviation sector, jet fuel reportedly accounts for nearly 40% of operational costs. Dangote reportedly offered to sell Jet A1 at 980 Naira per litre, down from the 1,240 Naira the cabal currently sells. That’s a 26% reduction, a direct saving that could have made air travel cheaper for millions. The response from the cabal? Rejection, reportedly. They would rather Nigerians continue to bleed.

Or take the case of LPG, i.e., cooking gas. Nigerians currently pay over 1,000 Naira per kg. Dangote reportedly offered to sell at 800 Naira per litre. Again, the “owners of Nigeria” revolted, reportedly. They simply cannot stand the thought of affordability for the masses, not when it cuts into their illicit profits.

And now the queues are back. One kg of gas is now selling between 1500-3000 Naira. Not because of subsidy delays or foreign exchange shortages, but because of deliberate sabotage. A manufactured scarcity by vested interests holding the country hostage under the guise of industrial action. PENGASSAN’s strike may be framed as a workers’ struggle, but its timing and context tell a deeper story. A story that reeks of orchestration. At some point, Nigerians must collectively say, "Enough is enough."

Behind Nigeria’s cooking gas chaos lies a fight between Dangote’s refinery and old power blocs. Photo credit: X/@AlikoDangote, @nnpclimited

Source: Facebook

The federal government must act more when private interests cripple national progress. The Dangote Refinery is not just a private venture; it is a national asset. A strategic investment that could redefine our economic independence.

The government must make it clear that the refinery’s success is in the national interest. No individual or group should be allowed to weaponize supply chains against Nigerians.

Regulators, too, must rise to their responsibility. The FCCPC should investigate any evidence of collusion or cartel behavior within the oil and gas distribution chain. It should be made clear that industrial action cannot become a weapon of economic sabotage. There must be accountability for actions that deliberately inflict hardship on millions of Nigerians.

Nigeria stands at a crossroads. We can either protect the few who profit from dysfunction or empower those who build solutions. The Dangote Refinery, with all its imperfections, represents the latter. To allow cabals to frustrate that progress is to choose national stagnation over renewal.

What is at stake here is not just fuel or gas, it is the soul of Nigeria’s economic independence. If we cannot protect progress when it comes, then we do not deserve it. It is time for the government, regulators, and citizens to draw a line.

Never again should the selfish interests of a few override the collective good of over 200 million Nigerians.

Chiechefulam Ikebuiro is a public affairs commentator and specialist with over a decade of experience in media planning and management.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng