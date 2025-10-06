A Nigerian man shared how the television in his house was broken, and he refused to replace it for them

A Nigerian man shared how the absence of television in his home affected his family.

He stated that the television broke in December and he decided not to replace it for six months.

Identified on X as @ChibuOnwurah, the man stated that his family and not used television for 10 months, explaining how it changed them.

The X post read:

“Our TV broke in December, and it changed our family. We decided not to replace it for 6 months. Best decision ever. Without a TV, the kids read more, play together, and spend evenings outside with friends. As a family, we talk more, laugh more, cook together, play games, and actually hang out.

“On Saturday, we hosted our own family sip & paint with homemade meat pie, chicken wings, and puff puff. The whole day turned into laughter and connection instead of everyone behind screens.

“It’s now 10 months, and we’ll likely end the year without a TV. Screentime is way down, family time is way up. Best family experiment of all time.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail man’s family’s experience without TV

@juwonanthony said:

"This is beautiful Chibuzor, I’ve always been a fan of extreme minimal screen time for kids, replaced with instruments (drums, keyboards, guitar etc), in person play time, and several other things to help them build important skills. I guess it’s great too for the dad and mom."

@atenterpr1ses said:

"Okay, "NEPA" is making me have the best decision then... When there's no power supply.. They do their homework and play outside.."

@AmehMelly said:

"Did one year without dSTv subscription for my kids, it was wholesome, they played in the compound , read more and we gisted more. I jist renewed 2 months with limited screen time, but now my boys are always fighting for the remoye control."

@joshuaify_ said:

It's unconditional for you not to replace their TV for them. I will be approaching the Federal highcourt Abuja regarding this. I can't accept this. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

@NwaomaEmmy77 said:

"A times, you can take the TV set to your personal bedroom and hide it for months. Who ever asks apart from your spouse, just say : "It has been taken to the repairer shop". You can spend months together like @ChibuOnwurah's family."

@Gregweb0 said:

"Mr chibuzor. Our tv broke? Or you broke it or you hid it? Which one sir. Funny thing is how I haven’t on my tv for over a month now. Growing up ,tv was for only 3hrs daily. I guess I don’t even have appetite for it anymore. Your kids will thank you later!"

A Nigerian man shares how the absence of television in his home affected his family. Photo: X/@ChibuOnwurah

Source: TikTok

