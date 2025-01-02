A young Nigerian man went viral after he lamented that he lost his belongings to a fire in his home

He noted that he did not pick a pin from his house, as he called for assistance and prayers from netizens

Many who came across the post sympathised with the man and shared similar experiences on fire incident.

A Nigerian man expressed sadness after fire burned down his place of residence.

He narrated how he was informed about the fire and what he met after getting to the scene.

Man loses all his belongings to fire. Photo: @IchbinEugene

Source: Twitter

In a tweet by @IchbinEugene on X, the man said he went to work that day when his neighbour called him by 4:55 p.m. to say his house was on fire.

He said he ran to the fire scene, but the house collapsed before his arrival.

In the sad tweet, the man noted that he didn't pick a pin from his room as he sought prayers.

The man said:

“A tragic day I will never forget. Dec 20, 2024. I went to work, and around 4:55 p.m., my neighbor called to tell me my house was on fire. I ran like a madman, and when I arrived home, the entire compound had collapsed. I did not pick a pin from my room. Please pray for me.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as man laments after losing belongings to fire

Many who came across the post sympathised with the man and prayed for him to recover his losses.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@_ememthegrapher said:

“So sorry about this.May God replenish your losses.”

@AnthonyCha46009 said:

“In Nigeria, once your house is on fire, they don't call fire service, we call God.”

@Kanulevi247 said:

“So sorry my brother, God give you the heart to bear, as you take get this one better is coming on your way .This is exactly what happened at ebutemeta where my friend stays, the guys do business at Lagos island before he could reach home. Exactly same thing was what he met.”

@BigMellbiz said:

“This is disheartening and devastating, I pray God will replenish you for your loss.”

@Phoenixtv01 said:

“Oh. So sorry bro. This is so sad.”

@Shoeguy007 said:

“Do you stay in Ibadan?”

@theekachi said:

“This is terrible”

@burbleburstee said:

“Sorry dear.”

Read more related stories on rented apartments

Lady shows off Lagos apartment with N1.1m rent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady on a house-hunting journey showed off a house she saw in Lagos with N1.1m as yearly rent.

In the video, the lady also listed the landlord's rules for the tenants and other monthly payments.

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the house as they shared similar experiences.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng