The team behind Faith Adewale, the recently disqualified Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, has spoken up

It is no news that Faith's disqualification came as a result of his altercation with Sultana, which quickly spiralled into a violent moment

In the wake of the unfortunate event, Faith's team has now addressed the situation, stating their next line of action

After Faith Adewale's disqualification from the Big Brother Naija Season 10 show, his team has broken their silence.

The Big Brother Naija housemate was asked to leave the show on the grounds of violent behaviour towards fellow housemate Sultana Auduson.

Things quickly escalated between the two housemates, and Big Brother could not turn a blind eye, taking drastic action.

Faith's team break silsnce folliwng his disqualifications. Credit: @faithadewale_, @sultana_auduson

Source: Instagram

Faith's disqualification means that he will forfeit all his wins, including the Innoson vehicle, which he had struggled to win in such a competitive space.

Speaking about Biggie’s actions towards the housemate, his team described it as unfair, adding that there was no prior warning or strike.

Ultimately, they appreciated his fans and reiterated that he will be protected at all costs.

"As we all know, Faith has been disqualified from the Big Brother Naija house. This decision has left us deeply distraught, especially as it came without any prior public warning or even a strike, as is customary with other housemates to at least caution them. All his work and efforts gone without a warning."

See the post here:

Fans react to Faith's team's statement

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@st_teph_ said:

"Don’t let this go. Take multi choice to court, you have a strong case. Even if you don’t win at least let them settle you by giving you everything you worked hard for."

@HushMoney_GG said:

"The king of Big Brother Naija season 10🔥💜.You scattered the house and made the show relevant again.Big Brother Naija doesn't deserve you."

@Ruffyking001 said:

"Should he have gotten strike before disqualification? Yes. Did production indulge and enable him? Yes. Does disqualification suffice all he had done? Yes. Hopefully he shows remorse and production poty him and allow him to go away with his prize."

@Ruffyking001 said:

"No doubt Faith is the most competitive housemate but that don’t make him superior to anyone in the house. He’s a bully and he derives joy from provoking people most especially female. He should learn and do better."

@justroselyn__ said:

"Everybody will be alright. I love Faith but he was too arrogant. I hope he learns from his mistakes and I wish him the best."

@MsTweba said:

"Be honest, he was a repeat offender of the rules. If Biggie was going to punish him customarily, he would have been out long ago. While others were punished for their reactions to his actions, he didn't even receive a warning. Production was way too charitable."

@Lindokuhle_Mash said:

"You wanted him warned ? A whole abuser ? He assaulted Sultana and Imisi on different occasions . He's sick in the head , things have to go his way if not he bursts 🤣. Good riddance."

@aredey_love said:

"How I've waited to hear from you guys, it was like forever 😭 😭,thank God he's with loved ones now. We'll get through this together as FAITHFULS 💜💜."

Thelma reacts to faith's disqualification

Meanwhile, reality star Thelma reacted to Biggie's decision to disqualify Faith after his altercation with Sultana on the show.

Faith was sent packing in the final week of the BBNaija Season 10 show, and many have shared their thoughts on Biggie's move.

Fans were divided after hearing Thelma's comments about her colleague and his actions on the show.

Source: Legit.ng