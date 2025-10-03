Nigeria celebrated its 65th Independence Day on Wednesday, October 1, and the celebration was marked by a sense of hope and reflection

Charlie Boy shared with his fans how he spent the day, and to the surprise of many, it was with former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo

In the clip, he discussed the activities they engaged in and mentioned what they talked about and who they spoke about

Charles Oputa, widely known as Charly Boy, is a hot topic in the media after sharing an Independence Day update with his online family.

It is no longer news that Nigeria celebrated its 65th Independence Day on October 1, with many reiterating the country’s strength, resilience, and unity among its people.

On that note, Charly Boy shared a video of himself having breakfast and chatting with former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, as they caught up on several matters.

Charly Boy said in the now-viral clip that the Nigerian politician had invited him for breakfast, and they discussed matters concerning "men's health" and the country at large.

He also made sure to celebrate the retired soldier, referring to him as the "father of fathers." The seemingly fun clip did not go without sparking comments from online users, who shared their hot takes.

Area Fada wrote:

"When Fada go see Father. Dis na how I spend my October 1st, with The Baba of dem all, OBJ. Baba summoned me to have breakfast with him. We talked about men's health and Nigeria. The tins wey responsible Nigerian men dey go through no be small matter. Men, una dey try. Well done. It shall be well with us.

Watch the clip here:

Charly Boy's video with OBJ ignites reactions

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@BriefCastNg said:

"So na Yoruba elders una dey always rush go dey famz. OBJ today, another one tomorrow. No be your fault sha, cus your elders for your side don always dey victims inside Nigeria matter."

@topedaviid said:

"Why is area fada sounding like a woman?? 🤣🤣."

@mlaa74 said:

"Responsible Men” you say? But you are not a responsible man nah."

@AAASaheeD said:

"Are F 1 , part...I we just had a breakfast , I will be here I will have my ............you how situation dey. That got me seriously laughing I love it father say it as it's."

@bubakrsmit06ix said:

"Area father they said the boy you posted few days ago is not related to Nigerians, they said the post na lie… pls shed some lights to it."

@POlayemiE said:

"Big respect ✊🏽 Men’s health is often overlooked, so glad to see it being discussed at this level. May your voice continue to inspire change, both for men and for Nigeria."

@ZKuwaitii said:

"Very soon you go still type say obj na bad person 😂😂 eyin people yii"

@Orogun4Show said:

"Area Fada u sure say dat ur age now ur real age abi you add 20 years on top. Because I nor fit understand when dem say you senior Balablu bulaba. I feel says na u with dat man pikin go be thesame age ...oooh. Abeg tell Naija pipo ur real age. Biko."

@EXPERIENCETOBA said:

"Did you have breakfast with OBJ in Abeokuta yesterday? I saw you did morning about past 8am riding your Scooter. I'm just curious."

Charly Boy visits Olamide Baddo Bus Stop

Per an earlier report, Veteran Nigerian singer and entertainer, Charly Boy visited the now Olamide-Baddo bus stop.

The famous stop used to be named after the 75-year-old, but the Bariga LCDA made some changes.

In the viral clip during his visit, the man jested at those trying to faze him with this change, igniting reactions online.

