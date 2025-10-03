A Nigerian woman shared her experience attending her child’s compulsory PTA meeting in the US, admitting she didn’t fully understand what was being said

She revealed that, unlike in Nigeria, parents in America were required to actively participate in school activities, leaving her with no choice but to attend

During the meeting, she described how the children performed songs and activities, while she captured her funny and surprising observations in a viral clip

A Nigerian woman abroad shares her experience attending her child's compulsory PTA meeting in an American school.

She shared the post on her page, revealing that she wouldn't have attended it at all if it were in Nigeria, as she would have preferred that the information be shared in the WhatsApp group so it could be discussed.

She went further, adding that during the PTA meeting of her child in America, she didn’t quite understand what the staff were saying and also revealed what the kids, who are students of the school, were made to do at the gathering.

According to a post she made available on her page, @mummyjaydam, via the popular social media platform TikTok, the woman shared her experience after attending the PTA.

She added a description in the post stating that parents are mandated to be involved in the school activities of their kids, and she had no choice but to attend.

"Parents' involvement in school activities is a MUST here in America . In Nigeria, PTA meetings no dey see me at all but here? You have no choice...you must attend! I didn't even get what they were saying half the time."

Despite being required to attend the meeting, she said she didn’t quite understand what was being said as she described her experience in the clip.

"This is it, we've come for the PTA meeting. I've never attended one in Nigeria, but this one is by fire, by force that we attend, and they didn't delay, within 30 minutes. Even though I didn't hear most of what they were saying, they asked the kids to sing, and they sang rainbow songs. We're done with the PTA meeting."

"If it's Nigeria, I wouldn't attend. I'll tell them to share whatever they want to tell us on the WhatsApp group."

She made a lot of statements in the post, and as the clip made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as woman detailed her experience at PTA meeting

Demmy said:

"Shey dem give you Biscuits and Fanta?"

Ayo Dawson Drones wrote:

"A Una dey spoil Nigeria."

Remlek Alagaiyawo noted:

"Nigeria own na 3/4hours last last we go fight komot for there.school authorities Sturborn parents sef no go gree."

Ololade shared:

"Dey no share Big cola and biscuits ni."

Shalomcakes'nDecor said:

"Nigeria PTA meeting u will spend like 3 to 4 hours there still it will not make any sense."

arykegbogbolowo added:

"Nigeria PTA meeting with argument."

Paul wahab mentioned:

"Because of the wey they spoke there English make me no apply for visa again."

Olalekan Temitope stated:

"If only we can replicate how will behave abroad in Nigeria, Nigeria will also be better. Many of us overseas take things for granted in Nigeria!"

AJOKE shared:

"I will just allow them talk finish and said can you come again cos its the second time I will understand."

Chrisbethjumi Fabrics said:

"Imagine why will u not attend parent meeting in Nigeria dear mummy."

abdulhakeembalog5 noted:

"They no serve Rice?"

OHJUlewa shared:

"It's good that you did. They will know you are fully involved and invested in your child(ren). it will be a norm by the time they get to elementary ,middle school and then high school. Even your kids will know you will come. it will make them sit up! weldone sis. we did ours yesterday."

Adewale Idowu wrote:

"In Nigeria after the PTA meeting what next is contribution of."

royalprince2581 said:

"it's the language they spoke for me."

Billygold added:

"Na 3 hours we de spend for Nigeria pTA meeting."

green white green stressed:

"Nigeria my country... 24hours to get d chairs, 4 hours to on generator, 5 hours to wait for principal, 6 hours to make register 7hours for arguments."

Christ winning soul 72 noted:

"Haha why you hear English now you think se na ilesha language dey go speak abi."

A&A INVESTMENT AND PROPERTIES said:

"Nigeria na le ti ma nse bo se wuyin. Won biyin daaa ki e ma tele ofin ni ilu oyinbo."

forlarshirday shared:

"A day is coming,I will be there also injsn 🙏 I can't wait to be in abroad.ongbe ilu ebooo ngbe MI walahi"

Queen LaraCroft1____ wrote:

"My daughter is just begging me to attend her school pta meeting cus she know I won’t attend, they will just waste your time lai si koko! No be country be this."

