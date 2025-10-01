Regina Daniels marked Nigeria's Independence Day in a special way with a video shared on her Instagram page

The mother of two reminisced about her childhood memories while singing the national anthem for her fans

The video sparked reactions from her followers, who commented on her voice and the message she shared

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has joined her colleagues in the movie industry to celebrate Nigeria at 65.

The actress, who recently had a public disagreement with a colleague over her bestie Mercy Johnson, was seen in a video wearing a white spaghetti strap top. However, she did not wear anything underneath, making her chest visible.

In the video, she reflected on how Nigeria is older than her husband and commented on how Nigerians used to celebrate Independence Day in the past.

Regina Daniels recalled that, when she was younger, people would gather at a location to celebrate Independence Day. She noted that she used to wear a green dress and saw children dressed in the country's colour while participating in the match past during the celebrations.

The actress mentioned that there was always joy in the air among children as Nigeria marked its Independence Day, and asked if things were still the same as they were back then.

Regina Daniels sings the national anthem

The actress, who is close to Mercy Johnson, went on to sing the national anthem for her fans.

At one point, she struggled to continue singing and warned her followers not to laugh at her for forgetting some of the lines. Fondly called Gina, she had to pause the video and promised to make another recording, joking that she didn’t have the time to do another take.

Fans rated her voice and compared her to American singer, Celine Dion.

See the video here:

What fans said about Regina Daniels' post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress about her husband and Nigeria. Many laughed at her because of her voice. They were also cautious about what to write because of what happened to a man who defamed the actress a few months ago. Here are comments below:

@adorachima stated:

"I just Love everything about you, hope to kiss you one day."

@penny_malaya shared:

"No joy o Gina, happy new month."

@prinixx___ reacted:

"I even forget say them don change national anthem, anyways happy Independence Day Nigeria."

@lap_paxx said:

"This Regina girl go just wake say make I find trouble small."

@chef_ivyjones1 shared:

"She said; I hope it still remains the same. Gina, you don’t live in Nigeria anymore?"

@chidumebi____ wrote:

"The voice is giving Celine Dion."

@nelly.unique_ commented:

"I love whatever is wrong with you."

