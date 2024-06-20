A mother who went back to school to complete her education after giving birth found herself in need of a guardian

The woman was seen in her school uniform, and her grown daughter said she had attended a PTA meeting for her mother

She said she often checks her mother's notebooks to make sure she is doing well in school in terms of writing all her notes

A lady surprised many netizens when she said her mother had gone back to school to study after giving birth to children.

The lady posted a video on TikTok, showing her mother in her school uniform like a teenager.

The mother is now a student after giving birth to children. Photo credit: TikTok/Morgana Porche.

In the video, the lady said her mother's school had a PTA meeting and she was the one who attended on her behalf.

According to Morgana Porsche, she is the one serving as the parent and guardian for her mother and she is delightfully performing the role.

She said she also takes time to check her mother's notes to be sure she is writing all her notes in school.

She said:

"My mom still goes to school and I'm the parent/guardian that goes for her PTA meetings. See how table turns."

Her story fascinated many TikTok users who praised her mother for going back to school.

Reactions as Nigerian woman goes back to school

@Diva said:

"I love this which school is this, I’d love to enroll my mum, there’s no age for education."

@dimma_710: said:

"Same here. I will ask my mom hope you read your books for your exams and will say yes. I will be like I want you to pass after exams. She will inform me to check her results. Much love to all moms."

@Verclay23 commented:

"Your mum is a super woman."

Nigerian mother signs out from school

Meanwhile, a Nigerian mother made her children proud after she returned to school in a bid to further her education.

The woman, who is a mother of five children, has now graduated from school, and her video has gone viral.

One of her children posted a video of her posing with her money bouquet and other gifts on her sign-out day.

