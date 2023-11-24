A video showing a heavily pregnant woman dancing with so much energy at a party has gone viral

Little did she know that in just a week, she would give birth to her precious and healthy baby

Netizens who watched the video gushed over her incredible energy and the joyous surprise that followed

A Nigerian woman has amazed netizens with her incredible dance moves, strength and charisma.

A trending video which took the internet by storm showed the heavily pregnant woman dancing energetically at a party.

Heavily pregnant woman dances energetically at party Photo credit: @aleroattah823/TikTok

Pregnant woman's dance moves at party amazes many

The video shared on TikTok by @aleroattah823 captured her dancing in sync with the background music, showcasing her remarkable energy and enthusiasm.

However, she didn’t know that her life would change way a week later. In the caption of her TikTok video, she revealed that just a week after her energetic dance, she gave birth to her precious baby.

She expressed her surprise and gratitude, acknowledging that she had no idea she was about to welcome the "apple of God's eyes" into her life.

She wrote;

“A week before my delivery not knowing I was getting ready to see the apple of God's Eyes in my life.”

Reactions as woman with huge baby bump shows off dance moves at party

The video and her heartfelt words have touched the hearts of many netizens.

@VICKYNICE2460 reacted:

“I did more than this at my elder sister child dedication not know the baby is coming out the next day morning.”

@Mhiz Isi Fidelixe reacted:

“Is the energy for meeku still wan nack join dis one? Make I go fine who go gimme belle o dis don challenge me k any available Broda in the house?”

@Lam_glad said:

“When she dance finish, she go explain tire, the pains alone hmmmm.”

@Bishop d akuna kuna reacted:

“Hahahahahahha you still wan knack join this one. You're wonderful.”

@Baddest Vicky reacted:

“Omo see the way I dy dance follow her with head, E for energy. Congratulations momma.”

@plaretion goddess said:

“God oooh let this be In my own time, Amen.”

Watch the video below:

