A Nigerian lady got people talking as she boasted about what she did after an online admirer sent her N50,000.

She stated that the money was meant for her to use as her transport fare to his place.

In a TikTok video by @sheisxoxo0, the lady showed herself at the market and said she used his money to buy chicken from the market.

She stated that she spent the money to teach the man a lesson and let him know that not all girls were into "hook up".

The video was captioned:

"50k well spent. Make I chop first, I go reply you later."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady spends N50k transport fare

The video went viral and garnered over 86,500 views, sparking mixed reactions from netizens online.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

JFAS said:

See evidence. na court go end am

Elvis Daboss said:

you never hear say if boy send you transportation fee you nor come you shop money you go go prison oo my sister

Akindele femi Emmanuel said:

no worries. We meet for Court or we do it the local way

️ABOY 🙂‍↔️👑

Madam na hungry de hold you lol 💔😹 just talk say you need money for food and this thing de pain me any gal way chop transport no go see better money

t money

Oluwatosin said:

You're wrong, you could have let him know you're not interested, you play along and chop the guy money wow, they're coming from you

NEW WAVE MUSIC Blog said:

Na lie nobody send you moni nor be for this tinubu era na lie show us the moni, you wan trend na lie

Bright🫵🏻

Dem never sue you for court, try am with someone like me, na court you will be hearing from lol

Godwin

If na me na juju go settle the matter ☹️once you eat am finish na so you go carry belle for 10years.

Oluwaferanmi said:

Na when dem carry you go court you go learn 😂 that 50k na 2.5 million you go use pay."

