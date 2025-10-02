A Nigerian lady has expressed her frustration on social media over her inability to secure a well-paying job in Abuja

In a video, she narrated her recent experience with an undisclosed law firm where she had applied for the post of a secretary

Massive reactions trailed the emotional video on TikTok as social media users encouraged her in the comments

A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking video on social media, narrating her difficulty in secure a well-paying job in Abuja.

She recounted her recent experience with a law firm where she interviewed for a secretary role.

Nigerian graduate pleads for help to secure a good job in Abuja. Photo credit: @feksforchrist/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady seeks well-paying job in Abuja

The lady, known on TikTok as @feksforchrist, explained her ordeal in a video that sparked emotional reactions on the platform.

According to her, she was invited for an interview at the law firm after a friend sent her the job opening.

Despite the challenges of getting to the location, which was far from her house, she attended the interview and performed well.

However, her excitement was cut short as she was offered a sum of N50,000 as salary.

The lady felt this amount was unacceptable, especially considering her work experience and the current economic situation.

Abuja-based graduate cries out for assistance to bag a good job in Abuja. Photo credit: @feksforchrist/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She expressed her desire for a job that pays at least N200,000 and appealed for help in her job search.

In her words:

"Job hunting in Abuja. Please I have every needed skill. I can learn fast and adapt very fast. I have my CV handy and I can send immediately when needed. I just need a good paying job. Please help a young graduate. God bless you. I'm literally feeling frustrated. I'm looking for a good-paying job, at least a job that can pay N200,000. I'm not lazy. Job hunting in Abuja tests your patience. Because tell me why I went for an interview at a law firm, I saw the opening yesterday, my friend sent it to me and said I should come for an interview today.

"I went for the interview, everything was smooth, personally the place is far from my house, so getting there wasn't easy. I spent a lot of money. I spent so much on it going for interviews and they said they will get back to me, they haven't. It's a secretary role, but it's meant to be executive assistant. I don't know who still says secretary in this era. So I went for the interview, everything was okay, everything was smooth. I heard that I was the only candidate, but they interviewed for other roles too.

"When the interview was over, they said as you wait. After about an hour, he's saying that the pay is N50,000. Oh my God, in this era, like in 2025, you want to pay a graduate that has work experience fifty thousand naira? Why? If that's not wickedness, then what is it? I literally felt like crying. Please, I've been in Abuja, I'm job hunting, please help me."

Reactions as lady seeks job in Abuja

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to her video.

@Oluchy krystabel said:

"Don't go for any job interview that the salary is not listed, transport fare is Abuja is too expensive to be wasting on nonsense interviews."

@WHITEMONEY said:

"Abuja is a place of resting, not for wor , Lagos will pay you up to 180 k / 200k for waitress, am a chef in Lagos I know what am saying."

@cency bae reacted:

"And I have been applying for bank work with bsc but they said hnd are more employed omo I don dey crase."

@ushang reacted:

"Time wey una supposed take go learn work una use am go school, me I no go school oo I learn work I dey get 20 to 25k every day in my nails business."

@creamyc4 added:

"No job in Abuja. Abuja na for relaxation. I was based in Abuja before I find my way to lagos o before hunger finish me."

See the post below:

First-class graduate seeks job online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, who had graduated with a first-class degree in Animal Science, lost her job.

She was working as a manager before she was dismissed due to an unforeseen circumstance.

Source: Legit.ng