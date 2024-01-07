A Nigerian lady, who had graduated with a first-class degree in Animal Science, lost her job

A young Nigerian lady, who had achieved academic excellence by graduating with a first-class degree in Animal Science from a reputable university, faced a devastating setback when she lost her job as a manager in a well-known company.

She decided to share her plight on the internet, hoping that someone would notice her impressive credentials and offer her a helping hand in finding another job opportunity.

She made a heartfelt plea for help to a man on X (formerly X), appealing to his kindness.

In her words:

"Good afternoon sir. Please I need help with getting a job if you can help me. I graduated with a first class from the department of Animal Science, I was working as a manager till last year December when my company terminated my appointment without giving me a reason."

First-class graduate of Accounting displays her result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that A Facebook user identified as Ukan Kurugh has shared a photo of a young lady, Kura Benedicta, alongside a photo of her degree certificate.

He highlighted that Kura, who hails from Gboko, Benue State, graduated with a first-class degree in Accounting from Federal University Wukari and did her NYSC at Rivers State University.

He said despite her impressive academic achievement, Kura has been unable to secure a job or find a stable means of support.

Nigerian first class graduate who begged for job in 2021 becomes provost scholar in US

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that Timilehin Sunmonu, a Nigerian first-class graduate who begged for job on Twitter (now X) two years ago, has secured a fully funded PhD in the US.

The man disclosed that he was a first-class student of Botany from the University of Ibadan as well as a master's graduate of plant genetics and molecular biology from the same university.

He thanked everyone who offered advice that led to his academic success as PhD student at the University of Minnesota.

Source: Legit.ng